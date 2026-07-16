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This gaming mouse has a Noctua fan inside, and it finally has a launch date

Pulsar’s Noctua-cooled gaming mouse finally launches on July 21

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Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition mouse in hand
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

More than a year after its Computex 2025 debut, the Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition gaming mouse is finally ready to launch. Sales begin through Pulsar’s online store on July 21 at 4 p.m. KST, although pricing has not yet been announced.

We also saw the mouse at Computex 2026, where it appeared much closer to a finished retail product. Its defining feature remains the tiny Noctua fan built into the shell, designed to push air toward your palm during long gaming sessions.

A real Noctua fan sits inside the mouse

Pulsar has fitted the mouse with a Noctua NF-A4x10 5V PWM fan beneath its ventilated carbon-composite shell. The fan offers five speed settings, letting users adjust the airflow depending on how much cooling they need.

Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition mouse at Computex 2026
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

During our brief time with the mouse, the airflow was mild but noticeable. It did not feel like a miniature desk fan blasting your hand. Instead, it produced a steady breeze to reduce the heat and moisture that can build up during extended play. The fan was also difficult to hear on the busy show floor, though in a quieter room, it may be noticeable.

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Pulsar has upgraded the hardware since the original reveal. The mouse now uses an XS-2 sensor capable of reaching 42,000 DPI, alongside a 54L15 MCU, an 8,000Hz polling rate, and Pulsar optical switches.

The extra cooling comes with added weight

The Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition weighs approximately 73 grams, making it considerably heavier than the 46-gram standard model. Much of that difference comes from the fan and additional internal hardware.

Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition gaming mouse airflow visualization
Pulsar Gaming Gears

Even so, 73 grams is hardly excessive for a modern gaming mouse. Any gamer who regularly deals with sweaty hands may consider the trade-off worthwhile. Our limited hands-on time was not enough to judge how well the cooling performs over several hours. Still, the fan felt more purposeful in person than the specification sheet might suggest. The standard Feinmann F01 costs $179, so the Noctua Edition will likely sit firmly in premium territory.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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