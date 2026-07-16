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Gaming against AI could make you more confident with real teammates

Turns out getting beaten by bots wasn't the worst thing after all

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Artificial intelligence is often blamed for making people less social. Whether it’s AI replacing conversations, reducing teamwork, or making gaming feel less human, the narrative has largely remained the same. But a new study suggests the opposite could also be true. In fact, AI might be quietly encouraging people to spend more time with their friends.

Researchers studying PUBG: Battlegrounds have found that introducing AI-controlled opponents into multiplayer matches didn’t isolate players. Instead, it made them more confident, kept them playing longer, and even encouraged them to squad up with friends more often. The findings, which will appear in the journal Information Systems Research, offer an interesting perspective on how AI can improve user experiences rather than simply automating them.

A confidence boost hidden behind AI opponents

When PUBG launched in 2017, it quickly became one of the world’s biggest multiplayer games. But like many competitive online titles, it eventually ran into a familiar problem. Veteran players became so skilled that newcomers struggled to survive long enough to enjoy the experience.

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Representative image of mobile gaming Unsplash

According to Liangfei Qiu, professor at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business and co-author of the study, experienced players unintentionally create a barrier for beginners. “At a game’s peak, there are a lot of experienced players, so new players don’t have an incentive to join the game because they’re always being defeated,” Qiu explained.

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To address that problem, PUBG developer Krafton introduced AI-controlled opponents into selected matches in 2020. These bots weren’t designed to dominate players. Instead, they were intentionally tuned to perform slightly below the average human competitor, giving newer players a realistic opportunity to learn the game, survive longer, and secure victories. The clever part was that players knew bots existed in matches, but couldn’t identify which opponents were AI and which were real people. That uncertainty meant every victory felt genuine, regardless of who was on the receiving end.

Better confidence translated into better teamwork

The impact was larger than many expected. After AI opponents arrived, researchers observed that players spent around 50 percent more time in PUBG and played significantly more matches. More importantly, they weren’t simply farming easy wins against bots.

Team play increased by 28 percent, indicating that players who gained confidence through early success became more willing to queue up with friends rather than playing solo. The researchers believe the hidden AI opponents improved what psychologists call self-efficacy, or the belief that you’re capable of succeeding. Once players started feeling more competent, they became more comfortable contributing to team-based matches and taking responsibility for helping teammates succeed.

Representative image of mobile gaming
Representative image of mobile gaming Unsplash

Qiu believes this idea extends well beyond gaming. Rather than viewing AI solely as a replacement for human workers, he argues that well-designed AI systems can serve as training partners, helping people build skills before tackling more challenging tasks. Whether that’s onboarding a new employee, teaching someone new software, or helping beginners learn a competitive game, AI could become a confidence-building tool rather than simply another form of automation.

It’s an interesting reminder that the best use of AI isn’t always replacing people. Sometimes, it’s quietly helping them become better at working and playing with each other.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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