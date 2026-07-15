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Madden NFL 27 is coming to Apple Arcade next month, and it lets you run an NFL franchise from top to bottom

Apple Arcade adds Madden NFL 27 alongside Retro Bowl College+ and NFL Retro Bowl ’27

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Madden has been available on phones for years, but its mobile versions have never offered the same depth as the main console games. EA is now bringing a more substantial version to Apple Arcade through Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition, which launches on August 6.

As per EA, the game focuses on full NFL seasons, franchise management, and 11-on-11 matches. Players can manage trades, free agency, and roster changes before taking their team through the regular season and playoffs. Quick Play is also included for anyone who wants to skip the management side and start an exhibition match.

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Unlike Madden NFL Mobile, the Apple Arcade release will have no ads or in-app purchases. Additionally, Retro Bowl College+ will launch on the same day, followed by NFL Retro Bowl ’27 on September 3.

What is special about NFL 27 Arcade Edition?

Franchise mode is where the Apple Arcade version gets most of its depth. Players will be responsible for trades, free agency, roster management, and the usual decisions that come with running an NFL team. EA is also adding a Narrative Messaging System that introduces scenarios throughout the season. These can be tied to player performance, coaching decisions, roster moves, or other events around the franchise. Some choices are relatively small, such as holding a press conference or spending time with the coaching staff, but they can still influence how the season develops.

Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition gameplay
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EA will also introduce monthly custom franchises built around different themes. The first one, called Off-Season, starts with a fantasy draft and asks players to build a team from scratch. Live roster updates and weekly ratings changes are planned throughout the NFL season.

Full controller support is another notable addition and should make the game a better fit for Apple TV. Progress can carry across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

What about the other two games?

Retro Bowl College+ also arrives on August 6. The pixel-art football game lets players become the head coach of one of 250 college teams and build their reputation across multiple seasons.

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NFL Retro Bowl ’27 follows on September 3 with a new Gauntlet Mode. Players begin with limited resources and attempt to survive a 15-game winning streak. Each run involves choosing between safer matchups and tougher opponents offering better rewards.

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Player XP and abilities will carry over after a loss, giving players a stronger starting point for their next attempt. Weekly leaderboards will rank the highest-scoring runs

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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