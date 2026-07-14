Xbox and Nvidia want Gears of War: E-Day to show off what RTX PCs can really do

Gears of War fans building a new PC rig just got a very good reason to make sure there’s a GeForce card inside.

The Coalition and Xbox have named Nvidia the exclusive PC partner for Gears of War: E-Day, working alongside the studio since early development on performance tuning and launch support.

What does Nvidia’s partnership bring to the table?

Built on Unreal Engine 5 and DirectX 12, the game will support Nvidia DLSS 4.5 with Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and Nvidia Reflex for reduced latency. In other words, RTX gamers will get higher frame rates, sharper visuals, and lower input lag.

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Hardware ray tracing accelerates Unreal Engine 5’s Lumen global illumination and the new MegaLights system, letting the studio use hundreds of dynamic, shadow-casting light sources at once. That should translate into more realistic lighting and richer shadows in the game.

“Partnering with Nvidia gives us the opportunity to further enhance that world for PC players,” said Mike Perzel, The Coalition’s Rendering Lead.

What’s good is that players without an RTX card aren’t left out either. AMD FSR, Unreal Engine TSR, and Intel XeSS are all supported as well, alongside Advanced Shader Delivery, a system that ships precompiled shaders with the game to cut load times and kill first-run stutter. It will initially be available through the Microsoft Store and the Xbox PC app.

XBOX, The Coalition, and NVIDIA announce a PC partnership for Gears of War: E-Day, bringing together one of gaming’s most iconic franchises with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX technologies: https://t.co/PfzG4ik683 — XBOX Wire (@XBOXWire) July 14, 2026

When can you actually play it?

Early Access to the open beta program kicks off August 6 for pre-order customers and Xbox’s PC Game Pass subscribers. The full game launches on October 6, 2026. It’s also worth mentioning here that E-Day is no longer heading to PS5, making this an Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud release only.

This partnership lands just as Xbox pulled E-Day from PS5 entirely, in an attempt to double down on PC as its second home. Pairing that bet with Nvidia’s most aggressive DLSS rollout yet suggests that Microsoft wants E-Day to double as a showcase title for RTX 50-series cards, rather than just another Game Pass release.