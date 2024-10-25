Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: release date window, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more

The showcases in 2024 gave us a ton of upcoming games to look forward to. From Doom: The Dark Ages to Perfect Dark and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, plenty of new entries to beloved franchises are on the way. However, nothing gets us quite as excited as a new game set in a mysterious world we’ve never seen before. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 comes from a new developer but has the promise to be one of the best games in a stacked year already. With so much to discover, join us on our expedition to learn everything there is about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Release date window

As of right now, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 only has a rough release window of spring 2025. That could be as early as March but could be April or May as well if there are no delays.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be available on all current-gen platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Trailers

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Reveal Trailer - Xbox Games Showcase 2024

We got our introduction to Clair Obscur during the Xbox Games Showcase in 2024. The trailer shows a twisted and broken world with a massive tower in the distance with a glowing 34 on its surface. The narrator, who we later learn is named Gustave, explains that a mysterious painter reduces the number by 1 every year. Anyone who is that age will vanish into thin air, which will eventually lead to the extinction of humanity. However, each year an expedition is sent to try to stop her. Our journey will take place one day before the number 33 is to be painted in a final effort to end the cycle of death.

We don’t know the details of what this expedition will be or what challenges await, though part of it will involve discovering the fates of some of the previous 32 expeditions and why they failed to stop the painter.

The game and world are said to be inspired by the art of Belle Epoque-era France, which is apparent in the many references to French architecture. The trailer shows a diverse range of environments we will travel through, including warped cities, snowy mountains, and even the ocean floor.

Our cast of characters on this expedition includes an outsider named Verso, Renoir fighting for his family, the engineer Gustave, Lune the mage, warrior Sciel, and the young orphan Maelle.

Gameplay

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | First Look Gameplay

Clair Obscur is a turn-based RPG, but with real-time elements. Most commands will be issued via menus at your own pace, but button prompts to deal additional damage, dodge, or parry will appear that require quick reflexes and for the player to stay engaged. On the other hand, missing the button prompt or opportunity to react will result in you dealing less damage or taking more. Gear will play a part, as you would expect in an RPG, along with various status effects and elemental attacks.

The gameplay first look gives us a nice slice of the game to see how it all works. We can see how we will control one character as they roam around an environment, though the entire party is implied to be there. Enemies will appear in the world and allow you to attack them to gain an advantage in combat, which implies that the opposite could also occur.

Besides your usual options for items, skills, and attack, there is also an aim option where you can freely target an enemy with a ranged attack.

A turn order is displayed on the left side of the screen so you know exactly when the enemy’s turn will come, but it looks like some actions could influence the order.

There are also bonuses you can achieve for more XP after combat, such as +20% more XP for winning without taking damage.

Preorder

We only know the expedition will begin sometime in spring 2025 for now, so preorders aren’t ready just yet. If you’re eager, you can still wishlist the game on any platform to be notified when preorders do go live. Of course, we will also keep this post up to date with all the latest information as it becomes available.