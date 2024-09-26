 Skip to main content
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Sega

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024 but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let’s get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Release date

A pirate ship at port in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Sega

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released on February 28, 2025, just over a year after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Platforms

Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn’t a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won’t be able to handle this one.

Trailers

The announcement trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is surprisingly long, coming in at just over 7 minutes. However, that does give us a lot to dissect and learn regarding this oddball game.

It begins with longtime antihero Goro Majima recounting the events that took place six months prior. After mysteriously waking up on a beach, similar to the first trailer for Infinite Wealth, he realizes he’s lost all his memories. He meets a young boy named Noah and his pet tiger on the Rich Island off the coast of Hawaii and gets into a fight with some pirates. By knocking out the previous captain of a ship, Majima claims the title for himself and embraces life as a modern-day pirate.

The plot will tie directly into the events of Infinite Wealth, specifically surrounding Nele Island and the toxic waste stored there. Of course, what pirate game would be complete without some legendary treasure? One character mentions the “Lost Treasure of the Esperanza” which Majima seems very motivated to find.

Gameplay

Majima slashing an enemy on Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Sega

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will go back to the action-heavy gameplay of the original series. Majima will face off against dozens of foes in real time using combos, weapons, and guns alongside his crew. You will have two stances to switch between called Mad Dog and Sea Dog. The former is all about speed and flashy moves that inflict stun on enemies. Sea Dog, on the other hand, allows you to fight with two short swords and pull off pirate-themed moves and combos.

A new element to gameplay revolves around captaining your ship. Not only will you recruit and build up your crew of pirates — which can include many characters from previous games — but you can also invest in upgrades. We don’t know if you can freely move and control your ship in the open waters, but we do know that when you engage with another ship, it will be fully playable ship-to-ship combat. The goal will be to damage the other ship badly enough that you and your crew can board it and presumably finish off the crew in melee combat.

Preorder

Majima shooting a pirate with flintlock pistols in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Sega

With the release date set in stone, preorders for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are up for grabd.  There is the base game and a Digital Deluxe Edition on offer. Here’s a rundown of what each one contains:

Standard – $60

  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game
  • Ichiban pirate crew set preorder bonus
  • Ichiban special outfit set preorder bonus

Digital Deluxe Edition – $70

  • Everything in the prior edition
  • Legendary pirate crew pack
  • Legendary outfit pack
  • Ship special customization pack
  • Extra karaoke and CD pack

