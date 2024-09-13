 Skip to main content
Assassin’s Creed Shadows: everything we know so far

A character sneaks around at night in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
We’ve been asking for it ever since the series debut, and now we’re finally getting an Assassin’s Creed game set in Feudal Japan. Previously known by the code name Assassin’s Creed Red, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s saga. Ubisoft let us know we would be getting the world premiere trailer first, but it turns out there was a lot more to show than just a first glimpse at the game. We’ve managed to gather all the footage and information shared online to deliver you the goods about Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Release date

A character sneaks around at night in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
You will be able to wear the hidden blade once more in Assassin’s Creed Shadows when it launches on November 15, 2024.

Platforms

A woman watches a group of soldiers in the jungle.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC with no last-gen versions.

Trailers

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer

The premiere trailer introduces us to the world and main characters of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Naoe’s village is attacked and burned by samurai and she follows the way of the shinobi. Yasuke, a foreigner, is introduced as a samurai in training and is later revealed to have been a part of that attack. The circumstances aren’t clear, but the two do eventually end up working together against a greater threat. What, or who, that is and if it will connect deeper with the greater Assassin’s Creed narrative is still all left in the shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: World Trailer

The World Trailer is a quick look at, well, the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It is a mostly serene series of pans through various landscapes and locals in the game, such as small villages at night, a graveyard soaked in the morning dawn, and a rocky shore with the rain beating down. There are also some nice looks at various people and animals simply living their daily lives and performing normal tasks that lend the world a more lived-in feeling.

Gameplay

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Extended Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward

The Ubisoft Forward extended gameplay walkthrough presented us with a ton of raw gameplay to show us how the game will play when we get our hands on it.

It begins with an exploration segment that shows how you can naturally encounter NPCs with sidequests while wandering through towns.

We’ve previously had two protagonists in Assassin’s Creed with Syndicate, however, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will make both Naoe and Yasuke play in their own unique styles. The Ubisoft Forward extended gameplay walkthrough presented us with a ton of raw gameplay to show us how the game will play when we get our hands on it.

Naoe will be your more traditional stealthy assassin character thanks to her shinobi training. She will be able to hide in the shadows and use distractions and ninja tools like kunai, shuriken, smoke bombs, and a grappling hook to move around stages undetected. She will also use the iconic hidden blade to perform assassinations. In her gameplay, we see she has the ability to use Eagle Vision to highlight enemies even through some walls if close enough.

Naoe will have a detection meter while in stealth that gradually fills if you’re not behind cover or crawling through bushes near an enemy. Light also plays an important role, and extinguishing light sources can not only help you stay undetected, but also distract enemies.

As another method for assassination, Naoe can use her chain sickle to pull herself to unaware enemies from a distance and take them down. She also has a nonlethal grab where she can pull enemies into isolated areas before choosing to assassinate them or knock them out.

Yasuke, on the other hand, is a samurai who prefers to take on enemies in a more direct manner. His playstyle will revolve around aggression, with combos, blocks, and parries to overpower foes. He will have access to katanas, kanbo, bows, and more melee weapons to go with his heavier armor. In combat, we see him dodge what looks like an unblockable attack marked with a red flash before countering with a heavy swing. Blue attacks can be blocked or parried and leave the attacker vulnerable if you deflect the entire combo. The brutal finishing moves are back and just as devastating.

Enemies will also have a yellow bar above their health representing armor that can be broken with enough strikes.

You can decide which character you want to use on each mission based on the situation or your preference. Each one will have their own skills to unlock and use, as well as stats and gear that is exclusive to them.

There’s also mention of a spy network and information-gathering system. This could be similar to the Brotherhood system of recruiting new assassins to send on different tasks, but it hasn’t been shown off yet. All that is known is that you will be able to recruit new allies with their own skills to help you on your quest.

Oh, and most importantly, you can pet the dog.

Preorder

The preorder table for Assassin's Creed Shadows.
As soon as Assassin’s Creed Shadows was announced, preorders were up and available for purchase via Ubisoft’s official website on the platform of your choice. As you would expect from this publisher, there are tons of editions running the entire pricing spectrum, so let’s break it all down for you.

Standard Edition – $70

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Thrown to the Dogs day 1 quest

Gold Edition – $110

  • Everything from the Standard Edition
  • Season pass with a bonus quest, additional unlockable content, and access to two expansions
  • 3-day early access

Ultimate Edition – $130

  • Everything from the prior editions
  • The Ultimate pack, which includes:
    • The Sekiryu Character Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket.
    • The Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customize the hideout for your shinobi league.
    • Five skill points.
    • The Red Dragon filter in Photo mode.

Collector’s Edition – $280

  • Everything from all prior editions
  • Naoe and Yasuke dual character statue
  • Unique Steelbook case
  • Collector’s art book (84 pages)
  • Life-size Naoe’s katana tsuba
  • World map
  • Creed wall scroll
  • Two sumi-e lithographs

