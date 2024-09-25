It is time to sharpen your blades, stock up on potions, and eat a hearty meal because a new hunt is approaching. Monster Hunter Wilds was revealed at The Game Awards 2023, and it looks to be the biggest and baddest entry in the entire hunting genre.

Ever since the series hit it big with Monster Hunter: World, it has attracted fans the world over. Some were a little disappointed with the last entry, Monster Hunter Rise, due to it first coming to Switch before being ported to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles at a later date. This time, Capcom doesn’t seem to be holding back, so let’s follow the tracks and hunt down all the details about Monster Hunter Wilds.

Release date

Monster Hunter Wilds is confirmed to arrive on February 28, 2025.

Platforms

Unlike Rise, Monster Hunter Wilds will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at launch. This time it appears Switch owners will, unfortunately, be left out.

Trailers

Our official reveal trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds showcases some massive environments with equally massive monsters inhabiting it. We follow a character racing atop some new monster mount as a stampede of monsters chases them through the desert and a massive wall of clouds approaches. This causes a lightning storm, only further adding to the chaos. In total, it is a very brief tease with a lot left to speculate on.

The next trailer, called 1st Trailer, was shown at PlayStation’s State of Play in May 2024. We get a bit of story with a crew riding a sand ship across a massive desert, but the main focus is showing off new gameplay.

The release date trailer didn’t show anything new, but focused a bit more on the story and characters in Monster Hunter Wilds. The plot appears to surround The White Wraith Arkveld, which is a species said to have been thought extinct before reappearing. Aside from a few stunning shots of the world and a bit more action, the release date is the most exciting bit of information this trailer provided.

Gameplay

The reveal trailer lacked what most would hope for, which is actual monster hunting. Instead, we do get hints at some new mechanics. Mounts have been in the series before, but this new one also looks far more nimble as it leaps and bounces around the environment, as well as glides. Considering the size of the world, mounts are likely to be an essential part of your hunting experience.

The gameplay trailer shows some new tactics, like triggering traps you can lure monsters into while riding your mount or luring them into environmental hazards. The biggest change is how you can store additional weapons on your mount and switch them mid-hunt. Normally, you would need to return to base camp to change your primary weapon but can now take at least two on a hunt to be more adaptable.

Finally, the trailer ends with our hunter sending up a flair and calling in some co-op help. For now, it appears as though you and two friends can work together to take down your mark.

The Basics Mechanics Overview for Monster Hunter Wilds is less of a trailer and more of a small tutorial on some of the new features the game will present.

It starts out with a simple explanation of how you can sheath your weapons to move faster and use items or draw them to attack. The Seikret is the new mount for Wilds that you can call at any time in the field and have it automatically direct you to the monster you’re hunting. As you’re riding, you can still perform actions such as using healing items, sharpening your blade, and gathering resources you pass by without dismounting. But the most exciting feature is the ability to change between a primary and secondary mission without returning to camp.

We also get a look at the Slinger, which can fire materials you gather during hunts as projectiles with different effects. You can also use the Hook to gather items from a distance.

If you want a deeper look at your favorite weapons, you can also see weapon-specific overviews below:

2024’s Gamescom Opening Night Live introduced us to a new monster and region in Monster Hunter Wilds. The Lala Barina and Scarlet Forest reveal shows us a new Temnoceran class monster, which is typically the rarest in the series. In its scarlet red nest, this spider-like monster has a bright, rose-looking body that can spray red liquid while leaping and spinning from webs.

We also get to see it attack another monster in the wild where it mounts and attacks on its back.

However, the apex monster is what we all want to see. Rey Dau is a massive flying wyvern with deadly lightning powers. It tends to show up during the Sandtide Inclemecy, which are those massive storms we’ve seen. If the footage is anything to go by, this will be by far the most dangerous hunt in the game.

There was also a nice look at the new Base Camp in Windward Plains where you can prepare for each hunt by visiting the blacksmith, purchase items, and fill up with a hardy meal.

A new feature to Monster Hunter Wilds will be the ability to call in NPC hunters to help if you prefer to play offline but still need some assistance.

Preorder

Preorders for Monster Hunter Wilds have appeared on the site since its release date was confirmed. There are three editions for you to pick from, including Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe. Let’s scout out the details one by one:

Standard – $70

Monster Hunter Wilds base game.

Deluxe Edition – $90

Everything from the Standard Edition.

Deluxe Pack, which includes layered armor for your hunter and Palico, Seikret decorations, gestures, hairstyles, face pain, stickers, a pendant, and hunter profile.

Premium Deluxe Edition – $110