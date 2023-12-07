 Skip to main content
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards live show.
The Game Awards

We’ve come to the end of 2023, and after a year of gigantic, highly anticipated releases and delightful surprises in the video game world, we’ve come to the expected conclusion. Some of the biggest games of the last few years are battling it out for the top prize while also competing with announcements on what’s to come in 2024 at The Game Awards 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 are leading the pack with eight nominations each, but other nominees include some of the biggest hits of this year, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, smaller titles like Hi-Fi Rush, DredgeCocoon, and more could win big as well.

But The Game Awards are also a big time of year for announcements, so we’re expecting some updates on previously announced projects and maybe some surprise drops along the way. Will Hideo Kojima finally announce his Xbox project? Will we get an update on what Arkane Studios is working on next? Is Skull and Bones finally releasing? We’ll have to wait to find out.

The broadcast is about to kick off with a preshow called Opening Act, followed by a main show that will be full of announcements and the bestowing of awards for the next three hours. Stick around here for a live recap with details on everything announced at The Game Awards 2023.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons gets a remake

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

The indie from 2013 is getting a remake, set to come out on Feb. 28, 2024. This was the first game directed by Josef Faras at Hazelight Studios, who previously won Game of the Year for It Takes Two.

A new Pony Island is coming from Inscryption dev

Pony Island 2 Panda Circus World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

Daniel Mullins Games, which created the award-winning surprise hit Inscryption, made another surprise announcement during The Game Awards preshow with Pony Island 2: Panda Circus. We don’t know much about it from the trailer, but it looks to have some retro-gaming goodness and even SungWon Cho (ProZD) made an appearance.

Dead Cells devs reveal their new game (in 3D!)

Windblown | Announcement Trailer

Motion Twin stunned the gaming world with Dead Cells, a 2D roguelike that’s since been released on every platform since its launch in 2018. At The Game Awards, the crew unveiled its new game, called Windblown, which is coming to PC early access on Steam in early 2024.

Everything else

  • Rise of the Golden Idol was announced and is coming to all the usual platforms and Netflix.
  • Usual June is the latest from Finji and will take you back to high school in 2025.
  • The Odd Gentlemen announced Harmonium: The Musical, and unveiled a trailer full of charm, great-looking animation, and ASL. It’s coming to Netflix Games and Game Pass.
  • Thrasher, from the artist and composer behind the cult hit Thumper, dares you to say Thrasher and Thumper five times fast when it releases in 2024.
  • Persona 3: Reload got a new trailer ahead of its February release.
  • Two of the biggest sea-based games from 2023 are teaming up for a crossover. Dredge is coming to Dave The Diver on Dec. 15, 2023.

