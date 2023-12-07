The Game Awards 2023: Here’s the complete list of winners

There are few universes as brutal and unforgiving as Warhammer 40,000. Between the demonic forces, the Imperial army, and space itself, your character in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is up against tough odds. Before you begin your adventure through the Koronus Expanse and pick up allies, you need to design your own character. You could pick one of the premade options, but where's the fun in that? Among the cosmetic options available, arguably the most important aspect you need to decide is your Archetype. This will determine how your character grows during the game, including what roles they will be suited for and which skills they will learn. You will pick the first tier in creation, which ultimately determines what is available in the second and third tiers later on, so it is important to choose wisely.

Which Archetype to choose

The first tier of Archetypes has four possible options for you to select, including Warrior, Officer, Operative, and Soldier. Each one will give you different abilities and ultimates that shape the type of character you will be. Once selected, you cannot change which Archetype your main character is.

Warrior

If you want to slash and bash your way through your foes, the Warrior is the best melee class of the bunch. You will be just as strong as you are resilient, and be in charge of dishing out damage, as well as drawing aggro to keep focus on you instead of your teammates. Warriors are buffed in dodge chance, high armor, parries, and using taunts.