 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

The Game Awards 2023: Here’s the complete list of winners

Cristina Alexander
Tomas Franzese
By and

This year was full of outstanding video games, and we’re about to watch them all fight it out for Game of the Year and several other awards at The Game Awards 2023. Heading into the show, Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 and Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 have the most nominations. However, games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder from Nintendo, as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games, aren’t too far behind.

THE GAME AWARDS 2023: Official 4K Livestream (TODAY at 7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT)

Between all of the big announcements at The Game Awards 2023, the show will live up to its name and reveal the winners of each award category. We’re keeping track of the full list of winners right here, so even if you aren’t tuning into the show, you can refresh this page and know which game won each award.

Recommended Videos

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Trending Deal:

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

  • Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov
  • Final Fantasy XVI, composer Masayoshi Soken
  • Hi-Fi Rush, audi director Shuichi Kobori
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Best AR/VR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Best Mobile

  • Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
  • Honkai Star Rail
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best Action Adventure

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant II

Best RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • WINNER: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Most Anticipated

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Content Creator of the Year

  • WINNER: Iron Mouse
  • People Make Games
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • WINNER: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Demon1
  • WINNER: Faker
  • Hydra
  • Imperial-Hal
  • Ruler
  • Zywoo

Best Esports Team

  • Evil Geniuses, Valorant
  • Fanatic, Valorant
  • Gaming Gladiators, DOTA 2
  • WINNER: JD Gaming, League of Legends
  • Team Vitality, Counter-Strike

Best Esports Coach

  • WINNER: Potter
  • Homme
  • Gunba
  • XTQZZZ
  • Zonic

Best Esports Event

  • WINNER: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo IV
  • WINNER: Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander has been writing since 2014, from opining about pop culture on her personal blog in college to reporting…
The best Archetypes in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
A giant machine stands in an arena in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

There are few universes as brutal and unforgiving as Warhammer 40,000. Between the demonic forces, the Imperial army, and space itself, your character in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is up against tough odds. Before you begin your adventure through the Koronus Expanse and pick up allies, you need to design your own character. You could pick one of the premade options, but where's the fun in that? Among the cosmetic options available, arguably the most important aspect you need to decide is your Archetype. This will determine how your character grows during the game, including what roles they will be suited for and which skills they will learn. You will pick the first tier in creation, which ultimately determines what is available in the second and third tiers later on, so it is important to choose wisely.
Which Archetype to choose

The first tier of Archetypes has four possible options for you to select, including Warrior, Officer, Operative, and Soldier. Each one will give you different abilities and ultimates that shape the type of character you will be. Once selected, you cannot change which Archetype your main character is.
Warrior
If you want to slash and bash your way through your foes, the Warrior is the best melee class of the bunch. You will be just as strong as you are resilient, and be in charge of dishing out damage, as well as drawing aggro to keep focus on you instead of your teammates. Warriors are buffed in dodge chance, high armor, parries, and using taunts.

Read more
How to play co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
An Ikran flies towards a ship in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Despite being native to Pandora, your character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn't familiar with the world or its creatures by the time you step foot into the lush and vibrant world. Having been raised by the Resources Development Administration (RDA), your character reacts with a sense of awe and fear. But you don't have to brave the dangers of the planet, not to mention the militaristic RDA, alone. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lets you bring a friend along to help beat the humans back and save your planet from their pollution. Here's how to get a game of co-op started.
How to start co-op

Before you can play co-op, both you and your partner will need to play solo for a few missions. Until you have both completed "The Aranahe Clan" quest, which does take a few hours of play, the feature will be locked.

Read more
Lego Fortnite is way more expansive than you’re probably expecting
Fortnite characters run together in Lego Fortnite.

At this point, it’s hard to be too surprised by Fortnite’s radical changes. The mega-popular battle royale game has become a shape-shifter since its launch, dropping frequent seasonal updates that fundamentally alter the core experience. But all of those previous changes are about to seem basic as the shooter is ushering in an entirely new era today. Fortnite is getting a major update that fully transforms it into a platform housing multiple games. Don’t call it Fortnite 2; it’s Fortnite, the free-to-play storefront.

Over the next three days, Epic Games will drop three original, free games inside of Fortnite. That includes titles from the makers behind Rock Band and Rocket League, but the headliner drops today: Lego Fortnite. It isn’t just a new battle royale mode or an excuse to fill the shop with a ton of skins. It’s a full-on survival crafting game that essentially crams Minecraft inside of Fortnite.

Read more