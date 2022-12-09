The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the complete list of winners

The Game Awards 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most contentious awards shows in the history of the gaming industry thanks to its interesting batch of nominees. God of War Ragnarok garnered the most nominations in 10 categories, including Game of the Year, but like its hero Kratos, the game will have to fight hard to defeat its equally hardened peers such as Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, and StrayÂ for that game of the year award. Meanwhile, Sonic Frontiers and Genshin Impact are duking it out for Players’ Voice, and some nominations, like Elden Ring for Best Narrative and Sifu for Best Fighting Game, have caused a lot of debate.
It will certainly be quite exciting to see which games take home the most awards! Below, we’re keeping track of all the nominees and will update this list throughout the night to highlight the winners of each award.
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Players’ Voice
- Sonic Frontiers
- Genshin Impact
- God of War Ragnarok
- Elden Ring
- Stray
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden RingÂ
- God of War RagnarokÂ
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- StrayÂ
Best Score and Music
- Olivier Deriviere,Â A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh,Â Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok
- Two Feathers,Â Metal: Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda,Â Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch,Â Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney,Â A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge,Â God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage,Â Immortality
- Sunny Suljic,Â God of War Ragnarok
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Mobile
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- WINNER: Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best AR/VR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action/Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role Playing
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- PokÃ©mon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- WINNER: MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Family
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Most Anticipated
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last Of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- WINNER: Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan,Â CS:GO)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- WINNER: Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- WINNER: LOUD (Valorant)
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- WINNER: Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
Best Esports Event
- EVO 2022
- WINNER: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
