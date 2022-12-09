 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the complete list of winners

Cristina Alexander
By
This story is part of our 2022 in Gaming series. Follow along as we reflect on the year's best titles.

The Game Awards 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most contentious awards shows in the history of the gaming industry thanks to its interesting batch of nominees. God of War Ragnarok garnered the most nominations in 10 categories, including Game of the Year, but like its hero Kratos, the game will have to fight hard to defeat its equally hardened peers such as Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, and StrayÂ for that game of the year award. Meanwhile, Sonic Frontiers and Genshin Impact are duking it out for Players’ Voice, and some nominations, like Elden Ring for Best Narrative and Sifu for Best Fighting Game, have caused a lot of debate.

It will certainly be quite exciting to see which games take home the most awards! Below, we’re keeping track of all the nominees and will update this list throughout the night to highlight the winners of each award.

Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Players’ Voice

  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Genshin Impact
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Elden Ring
  • Stray

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Art Direction

  • Elden RingÂ 
  • God of War RagnarokÂ 
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • StrayÂ 

Best Score and Music

  • Olivier Deriviere,Â A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh,Â Elden Ring
  • Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok
  • Two Feathers,Â Metal: Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda,Â Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch,Â Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney,Â A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge,Â God of War Ragnarok
  • Manon Gage,Â Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic,Â God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling: Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Debut Indie

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • WINNER: Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best AR/VR

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2

Best Action

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Role Playing

  • Elden Ring
  • Live a Live
  • PokÃ©mon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters XV
  • WINNER: MultiVersus
  • Sifu

Best Family

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • MultiVersus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Most Anticipated

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Content Creator of the Year

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Innovation in Accessibility

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last Of Us Part I
  • The Quarry

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • WINNER: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan,Â CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • WINNER: Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • WINNER: LOUD (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • WINNER: Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

  • EVO 2022
  • WINNER: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Why this year’s Game Awards has Geoff Keighley living in fear
Promo art for The 2022 Game AwardsAwards shows an orange award statue.
Staff picks: Why Elden Ring is our 2022 game of the year
An Elden Ring character stands on a cliff in front of text that says Game of the Year 2022.
The best indie hidden gems of 2022: 10 excellent games you can’t miss
An OlliOlli World skateboarder stands in front of text that says 2022 Indie Hidden Gems.
The 10 best video games of 2022
Video game characters stand in front of text that says The 10 Best Video Games of 2022.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $530 off right now
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Fortnite: Oathbound Chests locations
A player looting an oathbound chest.
Here’s why Portal RTX is the most demanding PC game I’ve ever tested
portal rtx most demanding game ive tested respec featured
How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Brambleghast in the wild.
How to unlock augments in Fortnite
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 tips and tricks
Characters standing in unison in Warzone 2.0.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid guide: basic tips and tricks
Four trainers ready for battle.
Warzone 2 PC settings guide: best graphics, audio and interface settings
Character standing at the top of a platform in Warzone 2.0.
Starfield, The Elder Scrolls Online devs are voting to unionize
starfield todd howard interview