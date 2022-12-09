The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the complete list of winners

The Game Awards 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most contentious awards shows in the history of the gaming industry thanks to its interesting batch of nominees. God of War Ragnarok garnered the most nominations in 10 categories, including Game of the Year, but like its hero Kratos, the game will have to fight hard to defeat its equally hardened peers such as Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, and StrayÂ for that game of the year award. Meanwhile, Sonic Frontiers and Genshin Impact are duking it out for Players’ Voice, and some nominations, like Elden Ring for Best Narrative and Sifu for Best Fighting Game, have caused a lot of debate.

It will certainly be quite exciting to see which games take home the most awards! Below, we’re keeping track of all the nominees and will update this list throughout the night to highlight the winners of each award.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Players’ Voice

Sonic Frontiers

Genshin Impact

God of War Ragnarok

Elden Ring

Stray

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden RingÂ

God of War RagnarokÂ

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

StrayÂ

Best Score and Music

Olivier Deriviere,Â A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh,Â Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok

Two Feathers,Â Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda,Â Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch,Â Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney,Â A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge,Â God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage,Â Immortality

Sunny Suljic,Â God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

WINNER: Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best AR/VR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Role Playing

Elden Ring

Live a Live

PokÃ©mon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

WINNER: MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Most Anticipated

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last Of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

WINNER: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan,Â CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

WINNER: Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

WINNER: LOUD (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

WINNER: Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

WINNER: 2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

