It's time to dust off your typewriter, fill up your thermoses with coffee, and dive into your mind palaces because Alan Wake 2 is ready to take us back into the dark and disturbing world of Bright Falls and the Dark Place. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the horror writer's tale for over a decade, and the time to bring all the mysteries to light is nearly upon us. It is quite fitting that this more horror-centric sequel is hitting in the spooky month of October, and now we know precisely when you can join up with Alan and newcomer Saga to hopefully put an end to the evil forces at work. Aside from a flashlight and some fresh batteries, here are all the preload details you need to know for Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 release time

https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1715367336956309748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1715367336956309748%7Ctwgr%5E32782ce1452c87960ab80b088a9d761c97d544aa%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvideogames.si.com%2Fguides%2Falan-wake-2-release-times-preload

Alan Wake 2 will be released as early as 9 p.m. PT on October 26 and midnight on October 27 on the East Coast, and your local equivalent across the world. The above map shows all the major time zones for you.

Alan Wake 2 file size

According to the PC requirements, Alan Wake 2 needs 90GB of free space, so the game should come in at just about that number. Console file sizes are still unclear, but should be in that same range, so be on the safe side and make sure you have at least 100GB free.

Alan Wake 2 preload options

If you want to get ahead of the game and preload Alan Wake 2 so you can start playing the moment it launches, preloading will become available on October 25, so just one day before the full release in some time zones.

Alan Wake 2 preorder details

If you want to preorder the digital-only Alan Wake 2, you can get either the standard edition with just the game, or the deluxe edition that comes with the expansion pass and some weapon skins and outfits.