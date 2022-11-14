The full list of nominees for the 2022 Game Awards is here and (as you might have predicted) both Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok scored big. Other big nominees included games like Horizon Forbidden West and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, while indie titles struggled to break through aside from Stray.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards is the video game industry’s version of the Oscars. This year’s show will take place in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 8. Like previous years, it’ll live broadcast on various channels like YouTube and Twitch. The show is known for delivering world premiere reveals for upcoming games, as well as giving out a slew of awards in a variety of categories.

This year’s nominations come as no surprise. Elden Ring could be poised to sweep, as it picked up seven nominations. It even got a few puzzling nominations in categories like Best Narrative. It’ll face a tough foe in God of War Ragnarok, though, which picked up 10 nominations itself. That number is higher largely due to its two nominations in the Best Performance category. The two will duke it out in key categories like Best Action/Adventure Game and Game of the Year.

While those two games lead the nomination field, they aren’t the only games that scored big. The coveted Game of the Year category also includes A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. All four of those games scored nominations in other categories across the board as well.

There’s little diversity when it comes to the rest of the field, especially when it comes to independent games. The critically acclaimed Immortality snagged three nominations away from big budget games, but independent titles largely lost out to behemoths like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Gran Turismo 7.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 Game Awards.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best AR/VR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Role Playing

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Most Anticipated

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last Of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

