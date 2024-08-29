 Skip to main content
GTA 5 for PS5 is just $20 at Target today

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed video games of the last decade and maybe of all time. Having been initially released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, GTA V has seen a lot of ports over the last several years and is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and the focus of today’s post: the almighty PlayStation 5. 

This particular version of GTA V is known as the “Expanded & Enhanced” version of the game, which was released for both PS5 and Xbox Series back in March 2022. And thanks to a solid Target markdown, you can purchase GTA V on PS5 for only $20. At full price, the game is listed online for $40.

Why you should buy GTA V for PS5

Far more than just an average port, the Expanded & Enhanced edition of GTA V features improved graphics, HDR gameplay at up to 4K/60Hz, better response times, better textures, and all-around faster load times. 

While Rockstar preserved the mechanical and visual core of the GTA V experience, these modern advancements to an already great game are really just icing on the cake. Where you’ll pick up another delicious cake entirely is with the addition of Grand Theft Auto Online gameplay, plus access to all 40 main updates the game has gone through at this point. 

This enhanced version of the game also features new cars, races, time trials, and other quests. The main menu design for GTA Online has also been rebuilt, putting the latest updates front and center. We’re all about championing new video game deals when we find them, but sometimes you just can’t turn your back on a classic, no matter how many times you’ve played an older non-HD version of the game. 

We’re not sure how long this Target markdown is going to last, so now might be the best time to buy. Save $20 when you purchase Grand Theft Auto V for the PlayStation 5, and be sure to have a look at some of the other PlayStation deals we found. Our PlayStation 5 deals roundup is packed to the brim with console, games, and accessories markdowns, too. 

