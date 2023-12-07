The developer behind No Man’s Sky, Hello Games, has another title on the way with Light No Fire. While the game shares similarities with the developer’s previous title in terms of gameplay and philosophy, its director, Sean Murray, said the project will be even more ambitious than the team’s past foray> he also showed off a trailer.

Light No Fire takes Hello Games from the sky to the ground. The game places players on a fantasy Earth complete with living skeletons, dragons, orcs, and even giant birds. Like No Man’s Sky, it seems aimed at creating a sandbox world that players can get lost in. Also, like its predecessor, Light No Fire‘s world is all procedural, meaning that it will constantly change and make things different with every visit. It can be assumed that this will be the case with the flora, fauna, and many other elements of Light No Fire.

Recommended Videos

Unlike No Man’s Sky, Light No Fire will have online multiplayer as one of its focal points. During the trailer, we see multiple players mounting dragons to take to the skies, riding deer, and swimming through water together. Among these players were a few that took the form of humanoid bunnies. We hope that there will be multiple fantasy races to pick from when creating a character.

Murray confirmed that Light No Fire will be constantly updated for years after its release. There is no confirmed release date at this time.

Editors' Recommendations