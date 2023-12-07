 Skip to main content
The maker of No Man’s Sky revealed its next ambitious game: Light No Fire

DeAngelo Epps
By

The developer behind No Man’s Sky, Hello Games, has another title on the way with Light No Fire. While the game shares similarities with the developer’s previous title in terms of gameplay and philosophy, its director, Sean Murray, said the project will be even more ambitious than the team’s past foray> he also showed off a trailer.

Light No Fire takes Hello Games from the sky to the ground. The game places players on a fantasy Earth complete with living skeletons, dragons, orcs, and even giant birds. Like No Man’s Sky, it seems aimed at creating a sandbox world that players can get lost in. Also, like its predecessor, Light No Fire‘s world is all procedural, meaning that it will constantly change and make things different with every visit. It can be assumed that this will be the case with the flora, fauna, and many other elements of Light No Fire.

Unlike No Man’s SkyLight No Fire will have online multiplayer as one of its focal points. During the trailer, we see multiple players mounting dragons to take to the skies, riding deer, and swimming through water together. Among these players were a few that took the form of humanoid bunnies. We hope that there will be multiple fantasy races to pick from when creating a character.

Player riding a dragon in Light No Fire.
Hello Games / Hello Games

Murray confirmed that Light No Fire will be constantly updated for years after its release. There is no confirmed release date at this time.

Wordle Today (#901): Wordle answer and hints for December 7
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the solution to Wordle (#901) on December 7, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We've placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "WORST." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.
Hints for today's Wordle
Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.
Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
Today's Wordle is the cousin of death, some say.

How to create a shared world in Lego Fortnite and play with friends
Fortnite characters run together in Lego Fortnite.

Of all the collaborations Fortnite has seen, none are quite on the same level as Lego Fortnite. Unlike the traditional game, this is a purely PvE experience rather than a Battle Royale, and is more like a Minecraft game where you are attempting to survive, build, and defeat enemies. But just because you won't be fighting other players doesn't mean you have to play alone. The game does support co-op with up to seven other friends, but getting your squad together works a little differently in Lego Fortnite.
How to create a shared world

The easiest way to get friends into your game is to do so right from the start of Lego Fortnite. When you select this game from within Fortnite itself, press either up on your controller's D-pad or tab on your keyboard. On the right will be the Players menu, where you can select and invite anyone on your list to join you in the lobby.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is RPG multiplayer done right
Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The Granblue Fantasy franchise originated in the mobile and web browser space as a turn-based gacha game with microtransactions. The franchise has since expanded to include the 2D fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus, its upcoming sequel Versus: Rising, and the action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Relink was announced all the way back in 2016, but faced a somewhat rocky development cycle. It was originally developed by PlatinumGames and Cygames, but eventually, the former left the project, leaving the latter to carry out the rest of development. After playing four hours of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, I was surprised at how much it emphasized multiplayer and co-op without compromising the single-player experience.
Combat evolved
Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s real-time combat is its main selling point, and it reminds me of Tales of Arise with its flashy attacks and combos. It’s incredibly fun and high energy as it deftly balances offensive and defensive options. Characters can equip a variety of different skills to fire off attacks that add to the spectacle, but also have the ability to block and dodge incoming attacks. This fluidity between options makes Relink’s combat feel smooth to play.

