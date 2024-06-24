 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious ___”: Arthur Conan Doyle : FACT
5 Jerks : SPASMS
11 Potsticker vessel : WOK
14 French bread : EURO
15 Co-star of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” : ELLIOTPAGE
17 Wax-coated wheel : EDAM
18 “Hold up, what?!” : WAITREALLY
19 Sitcom that popularized the phrase “What’choo talkin’ ’bout, Willis?” : DIFFRENTSTROKES
21 Travels all over : TOURS
22 Spoken-word performer ___ Scott-Heron : GIL
23 Big brothers? : ABBOTS
25 Fanaticism : ZEALOTRY
30 Old Hollywood collectibles : REELS
31 Where to take the high road? : RIDGE
32 Retailer with the tagline “A Life Outdoors Is a Life Well Lived” : REI
33 Makes angry : IRES
34 ___-watch : BINGE
35 Allocate : METE
36 Goof : ERR
37 “Lord of the Flies” boy : PIGGY
38 Pizza topping : BASIL
39 Robin Williams called it “a hideous, gaudy place; it may not be the end of the world per se, but you can certainly see it from there” : LASVEGAS
41 Having kinks, say : CURLED
42 Earth, e.g. : ORB
43 Bump above a belt : OUTIE
44 One working on a long-distance relationship : CULTURALATTACHE
51 Dessert that, despite its name, is better classified as a pie or tart : CHEESECAKE
52 Word with room or bot : CHAT
53 Humble requests : ENTREATIES
54 Part of a succession plan : HEIR
55 Windows forerunner, in brief : DOS
56 Lowdown : SKINNY
57 Man, for one : ISLE

Down

1 Put coins in : FEED
2 Parent company of Bentley : AUDI
3 Pricey flight options, perhaps : CRAFTBEERS
4 Doofuses : TOMFOOLS
5 Some underground channels : SEWERS
6 Doesn’t just wing it : PLANS
7 Settled (on) : ALIT
8 Parks oneself : SITS
9 Turn upside down, as a Monopoly deed card : MORTGAGE
10 Beyond clean : STERILE
11 Constitutional : WALK
12 Eyeball : OGLE
13 E and G, e.g. : KEYS
16 ___ Banchero, 2023 N.B.A. Rookie of the Year : PAOLO
20 Same-old same-olds : RUTS
23 Cinematic friend of Scuttle, Flounder and Sebastian : ARIEL
24 “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore” quipper : BERRA
25 Sick burns : ZINGS
26 Risqué : EDGY
27 Dairy-heavy dessert popular throughout Latin America : TRESLECHES
28 Fix, as a bow : RETIE
29 Bond return : YIELD
31 Baltic capital : RIGA
34 Life-changing opportunity, maybe : BIGBREAK
35 Style of music with a vihuela and guitarrón : MARIACHI
37 Examines closely : PERUSES
3 Word before or after head : BUTT
40 One who’s on a roll : VOTER
41 Twee : CUTESY
43 Like many wine barrels : OAKEN
44 Kept up to speed, in a way : CCED
45 “Dream on!” : UHNO
46 “Sure, I’m game” : LETS
47 When Macbeth becomes Thane of Cawdor : ACTI
48 Reclined : LAIN
49 It comes down hard : HAIL
50 “Sommes” and “serai” are forms of it : ETRE

Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

Life-sim game inZOI finally gets a release date, but it’s a delay to 2025
The developers behind inZOI announced a 2025 early access release date on Thursday despite assurances that the hyper-realistic life sim would still launch sometime this year.

Game producer and director Hyungjun “Kjun” Kim posted an open letter to the community on the inZOI Discord saying that the game will be coming out on March 28, 2025, instead of in late 2024 so that the developers can give the game "the best possible start."

MultiVersus is underperforming, but Warner Bros. is still focused on IP
Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed that its free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus has underperformed, along with the rest of its video game division, as it announced two new characters coming to the character crossover brawler on Thursday.
As reported by IGN, MultiVersus has contributed another $100 million to the already $200 million write-down from earlier this year after Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which launched to poor reviews, sold less than the company expected. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed in a recent earnings call that the games division has been "substantially underperforming." However, he added that the company has four brands that it'll focus on: Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC (Batman in particular got a shoutout).
Warner Bros. Discovery only released one new game in the most recent financial quarter -- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions -- but it's been supporting games like Mortal Kombat 1 and MultiVersus, along with reportedly developing a Hogwarts Legacy director's cut. The single-player Harry Potter simulator was the top-selling game of 2023, so the company wants to lean further into that IP, with a sequel set to align with the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.
"We’re through some of the worst — and it hasn't been pretty on the gaming business — but we have four games that are really powerful and have a real constituency that love them, and we’re going to focus on those four primarily," Zaslav said. "We’re going to go away from trying to launch 10, 12, 15, 20 different games. I think we have a real chance now with focus to have the gaming business be steadier."
MultiVersus - Official Raven “Too Dark to Care” Gameplay Trailer
The earnings call comes on the same day that the company announced more characters for MultiVersus' upcoming fourth season, which will launch on November 12. Midnight Misfits will feature Adventure Time's Marceline and Raven from DC. Raven will be available at the start of the season, while Marceline will come to the game at a later date. The season ends on January 21, 2025.
MultiVersus is also getting a new arena mode that'll have players match up in teams of two and hop in a match with a total of eight teams. There will also be two new maps.
Despite the results, Warner Bros. Discovery doesn't seem to be letting up on MultiVersus any time soon. It falls into its focus on established IP (in that it features multiple IPs), and the company also recently acquired developer Player First Games to work more closely on the fighting game.

