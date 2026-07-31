PlayStation discs are dying in 2028, and fan backlash isn’t changing Sony’s mind

Sony just hit the final nail in the coffin for physical game discs for PlayStation. Despite the month-long backlash from its fans, the company has confirmed that it is still going ahead with its controversial decision. Sony CFO Lin Tao addressed the criticism during the company’s latest earnings briefing, confirming that Sony plans to proceed with its decision to end physical disc production for new PlayStation releases beginning in January 2028.

Tao acknowledged that players have strong opinions about physical media, while saying Sony spent considerable time evaluating the decision before reaching its conclusion. But at the end of the day, the message was still the same.

Sony has heard the protests

Sony originally announced the cutoff at the start of this month. Games released before January 2028 will remain unaffected, and existing physical copies will continue working. New releases after the cutoff will be sold digitally through the PlayStation Store and retailers. The announcement has generated considerable pushback from collectors and preservation advocates. Kotaku reports that physical-games group DoesItPlay is now organizing a week-long PlayStation boycott for mid-August as part of the protest.

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There are good reasons players care beyond having a plastic box on a shelf. Physical copies can be resold or shared with friends. Aside from just being more accessible as a second-hand purchase, the obvious benefit is also that physical copies preserve video games. This is perhaps one of the biggest reasons for the pushback. Sony recently announced that the PS3 and PS Vita stores will stop accepting new purchases globally in July 2027. Previously purchased content will remain downloadable for the foreseeable future.

Physical games aren’t dead yet

Sony certainly has numbers supporting its move toward digital distribution. In the quarter ending June 30, 82% of full-game PS4 and PS5 sales were digital downloads. But that also leaves around 18% of purchases being physical copies. For a platform with 125 million monthly active users, that is hardly an audience you can simply pretend does not exist.

Sony’s digital ratio also stood at 83% during the equivalent quarter last year, meaning digital’s share actually slipped by one percentage point year over year. Retailers apparently remain part of Sony’s plans, but the product sitting on the shelf could eventually become little more than packaging.

Tao added that publishers could continue selling boxes containing digital codes in markets such as North America. She also argued that a disc drive is not what differentiates PlayStation from gaming PCs, pointing instead to affordability, curated content, and a stable gaming environment. For anyone hoping that noise would save PlayStation discs, its response leaves very little room for optimism.