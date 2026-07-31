GTA 6 owns November, unless the Ocarina of Time Remake has something to say about it

When a major studio or publisher drops a legacy AAA title, other studios generally avoid releasing around the same timeline to avoid having their sales eaten by the more popular game. So when Grand Theft Auto 6 finally got its release date, it was clear no one would be shipping their game during the same month.

But another game maker might be challenging it with a goliath of its own. A new discovery on Nintendo’s UK store has sparked speculation that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake could launch on November 12, just seven days before GTA 6 arrives on November 19.

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The theory originated on Reddit after users spotted November listings for two upcoming Kirby Air Riders amiibo sets. Nintendo has previously released new amiibo alongside major first-party games, while its November 2026 calendar currently lacks an announced exclusive. The store initially appeared to show November 11, but the Reddit poster later found that the displayed date changes according to time zone, with the UK showing November 12.

Nintendo may be crazy enough to do it

Nintendo has only officially committed to releasing Ocarina of Time on Switch 2 sometime in 2026. But the speculative post does have some amiibo history behind it. Recent figures for Mineru’s Construct, Meta Knight and Shadow Star, and Dedede and Tank Star have shared dates with major Nintendo releases including Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, Pokémon Pokopia, and Rhythm Heaven Groove.

November 12 would therefore give Nintendo one week before perhaps the most intimidating release on this year’s calendar. Rockstar has GTA 6 locked for November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with preorders already underway. The $79.99 blockbuster is returning players to Vice City more than 13 years after GTA 5 originally launched.

GTA 6 currently has no announced Switch 2 version, so Nintendo would still have the biggest holiday release on its own hardware. Meanwhile, Ocarina remains one of the most revered games in Nintendo’s catalog, giving a ground-up Switch 2 revival substantially more weight than the average remake.

GTA 6 versus Zelda would be one crazy November

Nintendo announced the new Ocarina of Time during its June Direct, describing the N64 classic as being “reborn” exclusively for Switch 2. Beyond the 2026 window, Nintendo has remained unusually quiet about its release date and specifics of the remake.

The November theory could easily fall apart once Nintendo announces its holiday schedule. An amiibo date is hardly confirmation of a Zelda launch. Regardless, Still, if publishers are going to spend November tiptoeing around GTA 6, there are few games I could imagine Nintendo confidently dropping a week earlier. Ocarina of Time is one of them. The video game equivalent of “Dunesday” if you will.