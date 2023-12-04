First Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer takes players back to Vice City

Rockstar Games finally dropped the first trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, which is officially titled Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s set to launch in 2025 and it’ll take players back to Vice City.

The trailer, which clocks in at just over 90 seconds, begins with one of the main characters, Lucia, saying she’s in prison because of “bad luck.” We then get a look at Vice City, the surrounding areas players will be able to explore, and the people within it. The trailer clearly establishes that this is a city where people live in excess and like to party — and clearly, that sometimes teeters over into criminal activity. The trailer gets more intense as it goes on, as we see Lucia and her partner running from the cops and robbing a store.

It’s nice to finally have a clear look at GTA 6 in action after all these years of rumors and leaks. What we saw does line up with those rumors and looks even better than the leaks about the game that came out in September 2022. Rockstar still couldn’t escape major leaks with this reveal, though, as it posted the trailer early after it got leaked on X (formerly Twitter).

There’s plenty about GTA 6 that we don’t know, but Rockstar haslots of time to reveal it. The end of the trailer confirms that it’s coming out sometime in 2025, which means we’re less than two years out from the launch of the next Grand Theft Auto game. That’s bound to be one of, if not the, biggest video game release of all time, and I’m guessing this strong reveal will only amplify the hype further.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch sometime in 2025.

