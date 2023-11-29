 Skip to main content
Three classic Grand Theft Auto games are coming to Netflix next month

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for GTA: The Trilogy on Netflix
Netflix

Netflix and Rockstar Games revealed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will come to the services game catalog in December.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a package that features remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It was first released for PC and consoles in late 2021. Although the ports were derided for having a plethora of technical problems at launch, they have improved since then. Now, Netflix is making a major play by bringing these remastered GTA games to the service around the same time a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is expected to drop.

Starting on December 14, anyone with a Netflix subscription on iOS or Android can play the mobile ports of the remastered GTA games. Axios’ Stephen Totilo confirmed that these versions of the game will feature touchscreen controls. That said, they will still be playable with a controller and are expected to have all the same features as visual updates as the PC and console versions of the games.

Recently, Netflix has put much effort into diversifying its subscription offerings, including adding mobile games that will eventually be playable via the cloud to its subscription service. It has netted some fun original games like Poinpy and quality ports of games like Dead Cells but has failed to gain that much notoriety. These GTA remasters are bound to be the most important games to hit the service yet.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition comes to iOS and Android via Netflix on December 14.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
