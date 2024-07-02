The line between teaser and Easter egg can be extremely slim, and nowhere has that been apparent on Tuesday than this necklace in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

A user on the GTA 6 subreddit (via Gamespot) noticed that a necklace that appeared in the game’s first trailer is also now available to buy in the recently-released Bottom Dollar Bounties update for Grand Theft Auto Online, which added bail enforcement on June 25. It’s called the “Silver Layered Necklace,” and, according to one Redditor on the post, it’s just one of many assets that seem to have come over to the franchise’s online component.

It’s most likely an Easter egg or a reused asset (it is just a necklace, after all), but since very little has been revealed about what is arguably the most-anticipated game of 2025, fans will take anything they can get. We know that it takes place in the game’s equivalent of Florida and that it’s inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. We also know that it’ll feature a female protagonist (named Lucia) for the very first time in the series. And eagle-eyed fans can probably spot more if they watch the first and only trailer.

However, developer Rockstar Games hasn’t announced anything about gameplay (since the first trailer was all cinematic) or if Lucia will be joined by any other playable characters like in its predecessor GTA 5. So it makes sense that people will keep an eye out for any references. Hopefully we’ll hear more soon before the game gets released sometime next year.