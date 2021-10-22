Rockstar quietly revealed the release date of its upcoming remastered collection of Grand Theft Auto games, called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The trio of titles, which includes Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will release across PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch on November 11, although only digitally.

A physical edition of the collection is also slated to release, on December 7. Strangely, though, the Grand Theft Auto trilogy doesn’t seem like it will have a physical release on PS5. We have reached out to Rockstar to confirm whether the collection’s physical release on PS4 will be backward compatible with PS5 and will update this article when we hear back. Regardless of what format or platform the collection is purchased for, it will cost players $60.

Xbox Game Pass owners are only getting a small taste of the trilogy when it launches. On November 11, subscribers will get access to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition. PS Now subscribers, on the other hand, will be able to play Grand Theft Auto 3: The Definitive Edition starting on December 7.

A trailer released today offered a first look at the Grand Theft Auto trilogy’s remastered graphics, which don’t make the game look like Grand Theft Auto V, as some were speculating. Instead, the game’s graphical overhaul slaps a new coat of paint on the trio of titles, improving their lighting and adding more detailed textures while retaining that old PS2-era blocky aesthetic.

While the games included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition won’t look like GTAV, they’ll at least play more like that entry in the franchise. Each game includes modern updates to its controls and other improvements, like lock-on aiming, new weapon wheels, and mini-maps. Switch players will also have access to Gyro aiming and be able to use the console’s touchscreen to zoom the camera. On PC, the collection will support Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling system.

