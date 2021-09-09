Sony’s Showcase gave us what seems like our 100th look at Grand Theft Auto 5 — and this time it’s a new enhanced PlayStation 5 port.

Grand Theft Auto 5 released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It released again in 2014 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That release was followed up by another in 2015 for Microsoft Windows. Now, it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in March.

The reveal trailer for this enhanced edition promises improved graphics, but going off visuals and fan response, not too much has really changed (aside from fans getting increasingly annoyed at a lack of GTA6 news).

First off they said November like a month ago, second it looks the exact same game💀💀💀 — Rhino (@TheeMockingjqy) September 9, 2021

As stated in the tweet above, Grand Theft Auto 5‘s enhanced port for new-gen consoles has been pushed back to 2022. It originally was slated for a November release. Rockstar has yet to share the cause for that delay (though, again, it’s likely not because of GTA6).

Beyond what was shown in the new reveal trailer, Rockstar has also stated that there will be “seamless” switching between the main characters during the game, which is the most familiar gimmick of this new console generation.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and its accompanying Grand Theft Auto Online are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in March 2022, though no firm date was given. For those who can’t wait and still haven’t played GTA 5, you can find it for cheap on Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows right now on digital marketplaces and stores everywhere.

You can also get Grand Theft Auto Online for free for a limited time at launch on the PlayStation 5.

