Bethesda has confirmed that the current-gen update for Fallout 4 will finally release on April 25.

That’s good timing, as a Fallout TV show just released on Amazon Prime this month to positive buzz. Fallout 4 came out for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One in 2015, and this definitely looks like it will be the most substantial update the game has received since its last expansion was released.

Recommended Videos

After the update drops later this month, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S native versions of Fallout 4 will exist. Those versions of the game will let players choose between performance and quality mode settings to improve their resolution and frame rate. The bug fixes that this patch brings will also apply to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Fallout 4.

The PC port will also get an update on April 25 that will make Fallout 4 Steam Deck verified, add widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, and address other bug fixes. All versions of the game will get new free Creation Club mod content, including the Makeshift Weapon Pack, Halloween Workshop decorations, and the Enclave Remnant questline that brings enclave armor and weapon skills, the Tesla Canon and Heavy Incinerator weapons, and Hellfire and X-02 Power Armor to Fallout 4.

The Fallout 4 update comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 25. It will also become available on the Epic Games Store for the first time that day. You probably won’t need to pay for the game to experience these updates either, as Fallout 4 is included in both the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra game catalogs right now.

Editors' Recommendations