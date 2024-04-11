 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Fallout 4 is finally getting free Xbox Series X and PS5 upgrades

Tomas Franzese
By
New Fallout 4 Creation Club mod content coming with the Xbox Series X and PS5 launch.
Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda has confirmed that the current-gen update for Fallout 4 will finally release on April 25.

That’s good timing, as a Fallout TV show just released on Amazon Prime this month to positive buzz. Fallout 4 came out for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One in 2015, and this definitely looks like it will be the most substantial update the game has received since its last expansion was released.

Recommended Videos

After the update drops later this month, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S native versions of Fallout 4 will exist. Those versions of the game will let players choose between performance and quality mode settings to improve their resolution and frame rate. The bug fixes that this patch brings will also apply to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Fallout 4.

Related

The PC port will also get an update on April 25 that will make Fallout 4 Steam Deck verified, add widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, and address other bug fixes. All versions of the game will get new free Creation Club mod content, including the Makeshift Weapon Pack, Halloween Workshop decorations, and the Enclave Remnant questline that brings enclave armor and weapon skills, the Tesla Canon and Heavy Incinerator weapons, and Hellfire and X-02 Power Armor to Fallout 4.

The Fallout 4 update comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 25. It will also become available on the Epic Games Store for the first time that day. You probably won’t need to pay for the game to experience these updates either, as Fallout 4 is included in both the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra game catalogs right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Sea of Thieves confirmed for PS5 as Xbox details multiplatform rollout
Enemies in Sea of Thieves

Microsoft has finally laid out when people can expect Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Grounded to go fully multiplatform.

On Wednesday morning, Pentiment and Grounded were confirmed for Nintendo Switch during the February Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and Hi-Fi Rush's PS5 release date leaked shortly thereafter. After all that, Microsoft put out an Xbox Wire post detailing which four of its Xbox console-exclusive games will go multiplatform and when they will do so. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously refused to do so during a podcast confirming Xbox's multiplatform plans on February 15.

Read more
Bethesda finally confirms that Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5
Key art for Hi-Fi Rush.

Microsoft and Bethesda finally confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush is going multiplatform. In particular, it was announced that the rhythm action game is coming to the PS5 next month.

Rumors of Hi-Fi Rush going multiplatform began in January, spurring some discourse about a change in Microsoft's first-party strategy. Although Xbox eventually addressed the concerns in a February 15 podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer would not say then if Hi-Fi Rush was one of the games; instead, he only teased that four games were going multiplatform and that the announcements were coming soon. During the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase this morning, we learned that Obsidian Entertainment's Pentiment and Grounded were coming to Nintendo Switch on February 22 and April 16, respectively.

Read more
All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

Cross-platform support is becoming more important in the world of video games. Multiplayer hits like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite have pushed crossplay into the limelight, and now most AAA multiplayer games release with at least partial cross-platform support. Finding every cross-platform game is no easy feat, though, so we did the hard work to bring you a comprehensive list of games that support crossplay.

Unfortunately, there aren't any rules when it comes to crossplay, so each game handles the feature a little differently. To make matters more confusing, certain backward-compatible games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X still support crossplay on the most recent hardware, even if there isn't an official release for that hardware.

Read more