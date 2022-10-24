 Skip to main content
Fallout 4’s PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade launches for free in 2023

Joseph Yaden
By

In celebration of Fallout’s 25th anniversary, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will get an upgrade for the current generation of consoles in 2023. This free update will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and comes with a variety of new features that take advantage of more powerful hardware.

The upgraded version will include a performance mode that prioritizes high frame rates, in addition to new quality features that boost the game to 4K resolution. This new version of Fallout 4 also offers bug fixes and Creation Club content. Players who already own the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will gain access to the current-gen upgrade at no additional cost. It’s unclear how much the game will cost for players buying it for the first time on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

People standing outside Nuka World.

Fallout 4 originally launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015, and garnered mostly positive reviews. At the time, the game was criticized for its bugs and visuals, so hopefully, the new version for current-gen machines will alleviate some of these issues. Bethesda did not announce a specific release date for this update, but we’ll likely find out more in the coming months. Bethesda also revealed a number of new features coming to Fallout 76. These include the Spooky Scorched Halloween event, new free items added to the Atomic Shop, and additional content for Prime Gaming and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The Fallout series began in 1997 and has evolved tremendously since then, venturing into the first-person shooter genre with newer entries and even a management simulation game in Fallout Shelter. Bethesda is currently working on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, so it’ll likely be a while before the next mainline Fallout game releases.

