Visions of Mana paints a promising picture of the RPG series’ return

Jess Reyes
By
Red-haired girl with horns and dragon wing in Visions of Mana
Square Enix

The vibrant settings and character designs in Visions of Mana instantly alerted me that I’d be knee-deep into fantasy, riding on the back of a giant black wolf into the grassy plains of Fallow Steppe. A lush landscape welcomed me as I chatted with my teammates on top of my mount and tussled with little woodland monsters.

I had this experience at this year’s PAX East, where I went hands-on with a demo of the upcoming RPG. I never played previous Mana games, but I have enough experience with RPGs and real-time combat to name it one of the most gorgeous, action-packed games I played at the show. The shiny open-world and slick combat I experienced point to a strong comeback for the Mana series coming later this summer.

Producer Masaru Oyamada once spoke to Xbox about the distinct flavor of the series, mainly its nature-themed, high-fantasy aesthetic and connection to the titular Mana tree. In Visions of Mana, protagonist Val and his childhood friend Hinna attend a festival that determines the next “alm,” someone who journeys to the Tree of Mana to replenish its power. When Hinna is chosen as the Alm of Fire, Val becomes her “Soul Guard” to accompany her on the trip. They meet new allies along the way, including the aloof, cat-like fencer Morley and the rambunctious, one-winged dragon girl, Careena.

Val jumping between floating rocks using wind power in Visions of Mana
In the demo, I had access to three playable characters that I could seamlessly switch between depending on the matchup: Val, Morley, and Careena. Val is the typical long sword user with controlled, heavy-hitting swings. His special attack hones in on an enemy and uppercuts them into the air. Morley offers fast-paced combat with two short swords. Meanwhile, Careena has a slower-paced, martial arts-inspired fighting style. Each character has their own distinct skills and variations depending on the Elemental Vessel they have equipped. 

Elemental Vessels are special items that can change a character’s appearance and abilities. One of Careena’s forms equips her with a fan with a wider range of effects, perfect for slashing at enemies. Elemental Vessels can also affect what’s possible to do with exploration. The Sylph Boomerang, a wind-based Vessel, enables the wielder to create currents that carry them high above any double jump can. Meanwhile, the Luna Globe can affect the flow of time, similar to a certain Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gadget. It excites me as a mechanic who nurtures both combat and exploration, though it’s hard to say how it’ll evolve as the story continues.

Red-haired hero riding black wolf Pikul through grass in Visions of Mana
I had the chance to preview only a few settings, including the plains of Fallow Steppe and the snowy, mountainous Mt. Gala. However, when it comes to traversing the detailed settings, Pikuls stole the show. Just a ring of a bell will call these oversized wolves to your side so that you can ride them across the open world. You can ram through enemies, leap over ledges, and interact with objects while riding them, so there isn’t much of an excuse not to use them. If you’d rather run through the area to properly fend off enemies, you can easily eject yourself from the beast’s back and sprint instead.

Even without seeing much of the story, Visions of Mana left enough of a positive impression with its combat, progression, and world that it seems like the perfect comeback for the long-dormant series.

Visions of Mana is currently scheduled to launch this summer for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

