 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Visions of Mana: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

After 15 years, the next mainline entry in the cult classic Mana series has finally been revealed. Starting out as Mystic Quest or Final Fantasy Adventure in the West, the Mana games stood apart thanks to their unique approach to inserting action into the JRPG formula. Since it has been dormant for so long, many fans had long given up hope for any form of sequel. The announcement of Visions of Mana has gotten older fans excited, but it shouldn’t be ignored by those who have never touched a game in this series before. There’s a lot to see and secrets to discover, so let’s break down everything we know about Visions of Mana.

Release date window

Visions of Mana doesn’t have a specific date just yet but is slated to arrive in summer 2024.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Val touching some glowing green spirits.
Square Enix

You can take part in this epic adventure on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This is the first time the series has ever been on an Xbox platform.

Related

Trailers

The announcement trailer showed very little aside from the new 3D art style of Visions of Mana, as well as several environments and some quick bits of the combat. We see some massive boss battles, as well as fights with the main character, Val, alone and with a party. What we know of the plot so far revolves around Val’s friend being chosen as an alm. An alm is a person chosen to travel to the Mana Tree to restore the flow of mana. Val volunteers to be their Soul Guard, tasked with protecting the alm during their journey.

The Developer Direct gameplay reveal took us behind the scenes on the game at the studio, plus gave a deeper dive into the gameplay.

Gameplay

Val slashing cute rabbit enemies.
Square Enix

The action-focused styling has been ramped up in Visions of Mana. You will be running through environments and engaging with foes with standard attacks, launchers, and magic spells seamlessly.

To help you get around, pikuls have been introduced as mounts to help you travel the massive maps. These are big creatures that combine features of a Yorkshire terrier, pangolins, and even Anubis from Egyptian mythology that you can ride and even ram through enemies with. Visions of Mana doesn’t have a fully open world but will have small loading sections between larger hubs.

A key feature in combat will be Elementals, described as items with unique properties. By using each Elemental against the proper foe, you can exploit weaknesses and unleash flashy ultimate attacks.

Preorder

Val running toward a village below a volcano.
Square Enix

Until Visions of Mana has a clear vision of its release date, no preorders will be available. The best you can do for now is add it to your wishlist to be notified or check back here for the latest updates on the game.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Monster Hunter Wilds: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Gameplay from Monster Hunter Wilds

It is time to sharpen your blades, stock up on potions, and eat a hearty meal because a new hunt is approaching. Monster Hunter Wilds was revealed at The Game Awards 2023, and it looks to be the biggest and baddest entry in the entire hunting genre. Ever since the series hit it big with Monster Hunter World, it has attracted fans the world over. Some were a little disappointed with the last entry, Monster Hunter Rise, due to it first coming to Switch before being ported to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles at a later date. This time, Capcom doesn't seem to be holding back, so let's follow the tracks and hunt down all the details about Monster Hunter Wilds.
Release date speculation

We don't have a firm date for when you can set out on your first hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds, though we know it will be sometime in the summer of 2024.
Platforms

Read more
Blade: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Blade in the announcement trailer for his new game.

We're in the golden age of superhero video games with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and an upcoming Wolverine game, but even some lower-profile heroes are starting to get some love. The vampire hunter Blade is one of the next Marvel characters to get the spotlight, and the game will be brought to us by none other than Arkane Lyon. Known for the Dishonored series and the recent hit Deathloop, this team has the potential to give us a very different style of game that suits the character perfectly. Time to sharpen your teeth, don your coat and glasses, and stalk the streets of Paris for all the details on the upcoming Blade.
Release date speculation

It will probably be a while before Blade sees the light of day. Not only was there no date or even window given, but Studio director Dinga Bakaba posted the following on X (formerly Twitter): "We're going to stay silent for a while ..." Expect to wait until at least 2025 for this one, if not longer.
Platforms

Read more
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Zack carrying Cloud toward Midgar.

We all knew Final Fantasy 7 Remake was just the beginning, but we had no idea how long we would have to wait for the next part or even how many parts this incredibly ambitious project would end up spanning. Since fans have been begging Square Enix to remake what is quite possibly the most popular and most important JRPG of all time for years, there was obviously a lot of pressure on the studio to get it right. While there was plenty of skepticism regarding the first part changing so much about the core formula, once we had it in our hands, it became almost universally praised.

After Remake, there was next to no news on when Cloud and his ragtag team's adventure would continue. That is, not until the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation 1 game when Square Enix dropped a ton of info on us all at once. The biggest news was obviously the official reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part in what we now know to be a trilogy of titles. Since then, we've collected all the info drops as they've occurred. Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Read more