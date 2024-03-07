Frostpunk 2: release date, trailers, gameplay and more

Winter, or should we say Frostpunk 2, is coming. The sequel to one of the most brutal takes on the city-building genre has been cooking for a long time, and fans have been eagerly anticipating any scrap of news about this chilling title. The original was one of the few games to mix survival and city simulation elements together, all wrapped up in a frozen backdrop that made every decision harrowing. So come, sit by the warmth of the furnace, and learn everything we know about Frostpunk 2.

Release date

Frostpunk 2 got a release date of July 25, 2024, during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase in March.

Platforms

As of the time of this writing, Frostpunk 2 is only confirmed to be coming to PC. However, the original game was also a PC exclusive before later being ported to console, so it is possible the sequel will follow a similar staggered release schedule.

Trailers

Frostpunk 2 Announcement Trailer

The reveal trailer is purely cinematic and sets up the setting for the sequel. It also makes sure to let us know it will be just as brutal as the first game. Frostpunk 2 is set 30 years after the original, and instead of bunkering down during a worldwide volcanic winter, you now need to lead humanity as best you can in the aftermath of so much death and destruction.

Frostpunk 2 | The City Must Not Fall Trailer

The City Must Not Fall trailer highlights the political tensions of a world where resources and hope are more scarce than ever. According to co-director Jakub Stokalski, “Frostpunk 2 is still a game about the City and its society. But inner turmoils, sparked by social rising differences, mean that players will be facing new threats of kinds. We use a postapocalyptic setup to tell a meaningful story about human ambition. Because, ultimately, what can end us is not nature – it’s human nature.” Your job as the steward is to keep the city going at all costs.

Gameplay

Frostpunk 2 | Official Gameplay Trailer

We expect Frostpunk 2 to play similarly to the first, and the gameplay trailer confirms the basic structure will be the same. You can expect to build up your own new metropolis in the snow as best you can while balancing resources, all while doing your best to keep each faction of citizens happy. Naturally, you won’t be able to please everyone all the time, which will lead to some tough choices. Food, warmth, and conflicts will be constant issued that you need to find a way to navigate. A new system is Law Proposals. There aren’t a lot of details on it, but it appears that you will vote on issues, but also have the ability to pressure others to vote or negotiate in your favor.

The actual city-building itself looks much more streamlined and expansive, though that has always been a relatively small part of the overall experience.

Preorder

Preorders for Frostpunk 2 went live on March 6, 2024, and options include a standard and deluxe edition. It will also be available on launch as part of PC Game Pass. Here’s what we know about each:

Standard Edition – $45

Frostpunk 2

Deluxe Edition – $75

Frostpunk 2

Access to a 7day closed beta in April

3 post-launch DLCs

72-hour early access to story mode

An exclusive in-game item

“Warm Flesh” digital novella

Digital artbook and soundtrack

