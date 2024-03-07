 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Frostpunk 2: release date, trailers, gameplay and more

Jesse Lennox
By

Winter, or should we say Frostpunk 2, is coming. The sequel to one of the most brutal takes on the city-building genre has been cooking for a long time, and fans have been eagerly anticipating any scrap of news about this chilling title. The original was one of the few games to mix survival and city simulation elements together, all wrapped up in a frozen backdrop that made every decision harrowing. So come, sit by the warmth of the furnace, and learn everything we know about Frostpunk 2.

Release date

A Frostpunk 2 leader looks over his city
11 bit Studios

Frostpunk 2 got a release date of July 25, 2024, during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase in March.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

As of the time of this writing, Frostpunk 2 is only confirmed to be coming to PC. However, the original game was also a PC exclusive before later being ported to console, so it is possible the sequel will follow a similar staggered release schedule.

Related

Trailers

Frostpunk 2 Announcement Trailer

The reveal trailer is purely cinematic and sets up the setting for the sequel. It also makes sure to let us know it will be just as brutal as the first game. Frostpunk 2 is set 30 years after the original, and instead of bunkering down during a worldwide volcanic winter, you now need to lead humanity as best you can in the aftermath of so much death and destruction.

Frostpunk 2 | The City Must Not Fall Trailer

The City Must Not Fall trailer highlights the political tensions of a world where resources and hope are more scarce than ever. According to co-director Jakub Stokalski, “Frostpunk 2 is still a game about the City and its society. But inner turmoils, sparked by social rising differences, mean that players will be facing new threats of kinds. We use a postapocalyptic setup to tell a meaningful story about human ambition. Because, ultimately, what can end us is not nature – it’s human nature.” Your job as the steward is to keep the city going at all costs.

Gameplay

Frostpunk 2 | Official Gameplay Trailer

We expect Frostpunk 2 to play similarly to the first, and the gameplay trailer confirms the basic structure will be the same. You can expect to build up your own new metropolis in the snow as best you can while balancing resources, all while doing your best to keep each faction of citizens happy. Naturally, you won’t be able to please everyone all the time, which will lead to some tough choices. Food, warmth, and conflicts will be constant issued that you need to find a way to navigate. A new system is Law Proposals. There aren’t a lot of details on it, but it appears that you will vote on issues, but also have the ability to pressure others to vote or negotiate in your favor.

The actual city-building itself looks much more streamlined and expansive, though that has always been a relatively small part of the overall experience.

Preorder

A frozen man with Liar written on his chest sits in front of oil rigs in Frostpunk 2.
11 bit Studios

Preorders for Frostpunk 2 went live on March 6, 2024, and options include a standard and deluxe edition. It will also be available on launch as part of PC Game Pass. Here’s what we know about each:

Standard Edition – $45

  • Frostpunk 2

Deluxe Edition – $75

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Access to a 7day closed beta in April
  • 3 post-launch DLCs
  • 72-hour early access to story mode
  • An exclusive in-game item
  • “Warm Flesh” digital novella
  • Digital artbook and soundtrack

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Foamstars: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Characters wielding strange weapons in the streets of a bright city in the Foamstars trailer.

If you have been waiting for a way to play a Splatoon-like game on a platform outside of a Nintendo console, Square Enix has heard your cries. Foamstars is the first major title to try and replicate that more family-friendly, party third-person shooter format, only instead of controlling squid kids shooting ink, you're playing as anime-inspired stars spraying foam across the map. The differences are far more than just in how it looks and the swap from ink to foam, though. If you're wondering whether this game is just a shameless clone or might actually offer a fun experience, here's everything we know about Foamstars.
Release date

Foamstars will be launching on February 6, 2024. It will also be launching for free on release as part of PlayStation Plus for anyone with an Essential or higher level subscription.
Platforms

Read more
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
Indiana Jones standing in the jungle.

Grab your fedora, whip, and pistol because Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is plotting a course to consoles soon. After being announced via a small teaser in 2021, we're now finally starting to put the pieces together on the mystery that is this new title from MachineGames. While many very popular and successful games have been inspired by the Indiana Jones film franchise, including Uncharted and Tomb Raider, Indy himself has yet to star in a true action-adventure game worthy of his legacy. Will this game be the one to remind audiences who the true pioneer of set-piece action and globe-trotting puzzle-solving is? Only time will tell, but we can at least guess based on all the clues we've unearthed.
Release date window
ndiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released is scheduled for release sometime in 2024. Considering the slate of titles currently announced from first-party publishers, and how little we've seen of this game in comparison, we'd expect it to arrive in the last few months of the year. Of course, it could always slip into next year as well.
Platforms

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, coming from Xbox-owned MachineGames, will be an Xbox console exclusive, but also be available on PC.
Trailers
Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Read more
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Senua stares at a burning tree in Hellblade 2.

Given how impressive Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was, it seemed inevitable that there would be a sequel. The game, despite being made independently by Ninja Theory, blew even the highest-budget games on the market out of the water in terms of graphical fidelity and storytelling. Microsoft realized this potential as well and purchased the studio to provide a bigger budget to the team for the eventual sequel and to secure it as a console exclusive for its then-unreleased Xbox Series X and S systems.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was one of the earliest games shown off for the Xbox Series X and S, and was even initially thought to be one of the system's launch titles. That didn't come to pass, but the team has taken that extra time to craft this sequel into something that looks to be even more impressive than the original. Between the first Game Awards event where the game was announced and the latest footage we've seen, we have a very solid understanding of the important details surrounding this sequel. We have all the information you need to know about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
Release date

Read more