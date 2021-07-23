It’s been over 10 years since we got the last game in the hit Skate series, and ever since, fans of the series have been asking when EA will finally return to this unique take on the skateboarding genre. In that time, the skating genre has seen a major resurgence. Not only has the Tony Hawk series made a comeback with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 remake, but other games like Skater XL and Skatebird have appeared to fill in this gap in the market.

However, no game has quite filled the void that Skate filled. Thankfully, we do know that Skate 4 is happening. First announced way back during EA Play in 2020, there has been precious little information about this highly anticipated return to a more grounded style of a skateboarding video game. Even so, there are still a few details we’ve learned about what this next Skate game will look like and when we can hope to finally play it. Here’s everything we know about Skate 4.

Release date

Again, we’ve already been waiting for over a decade — and now over a year — since Skate 4 was officially announced as being in development, and yet we still have no indication of when it will be done. Developer Full Circle hasn’t even given us a year yet, meaning that we probably still have a long wait ahead of us before we’ll be grinding and kick flipping on our consoles anytime soon. If we had to guess, and at this point, guessing is the best anyone can do, we’d hope for a late 2022 release to keep expectations in check. It might come early, but better to assume the worst-case scenario.

Platforms

With no release date, platforms are far from a priority for EA to give any details on. But, based on what we have to assume the game’s timeline is, we think it’s pretty easy to say this game will be on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, at the very least. PC is kind of a wild card since the previous games haven’t shown up on that platform. However, EA has been making major pushes to get almost all of their games on PC now, so it would make sense for Skate 4 to show up there at the same time. As far as last-generation consoles are concerned, the longer the game takes to get a release date, the less likely it will be a cross-generational title.

Trailer

The latest trailer (although they are really stretching the definition of “trailer”) we got was in the summer of 2021. This trailer is titled “We’re Working On It” and might as well have been a picture of a sign that said just that. There was no gameplay, no cutscenes, not even any bullshots or pre-rendered assets here. What we do see is performers doing stunts, developers telling us how early-on the game is, and reactions to people who have supposedly seen the game. Not us, though — we don’t get to see it yet.

Gameplay

Without us getting the chance to see any gameplay, we have to do some detective work and interpretation to put a little picture together of what to expect from Skate 4. To get the obvious out of the way, yes, this is still going to be a skateboarding game in the style of the original games. What’s different or new? Well, based on some key things the people in the reaction trailer have said, we have a few nuggets to consider. First up, one person remarked that the character would be able to climb. From what we can deduce, that means you will have some ability to get off your board and parkour a bit around the environment to set up big tricks or bomb down ramps from the top of structures.

We also heard someone mention how the open-world looked, making that an easy point to add to the list. Skate 3 had zones that you had to use a menu to travel between, so having one seamless playground to skate your way through feels like a natural, if not overdue, evolution for the series.

The last clue we picked up on was someone commenting that they didn’t want to look like anyone else. To us, that clearly means there will be a robust character creator. Character creators have been a staple in most skateboarding games since the beginning, and we love decking out our skater in cool clothes and accessories and even customizing our boards. How deep the system will go and how many options there will ultimately be remains to be seen, but this tiny tease makes it sound pretty substantial.

Multiplayer

Full disclosure again, nothing about multiplayer has been announced. That being said, what kind of skateboarding game, let alone one released after the year 2020, would dare not include multiplayer? The series has always had a multiplayer component, and we expect Skate 4 to continue that trend. Previous game modes like 1-Up, Domination, and Own the Lot were great experiments in how they can adapt skateboarding into new competitive modes that are more complex than just beating each other’s scores. Hopefully, the team at Full Circle will come up with even more new ideas to make this game have some legs.

One thing we don’t want to see repeated is the way Skate 3 handled offline multiplayer, which required you to purchase separate DLC in order to play with more than one person offline.

DLC

Skate 4 will almost certainly have some kind of DLC, but it’s possible EA may just let this game stand on its own. However, we would guess that there will be at least some kind of cosmetic store you can spend real money on for new accessories or clothing for your created skater. Cosmetic DLC has kind of become the accepted form of post-launch content companies can charge for, although that has never stopped EA from pushing that line before.

New maps or extensions to the open-world are also very possible.

It should come as no surprise that there’s no information on pre-orders for Skate 4 just yet. You can be sure they will open up as soon as EA and Full Circle finally announce a release date, but until then, we all just have to hang tight. Once it is announced (which will probably include multiple versions that have various perks, as EA likes to do), we will break them all down so you know exactly how much it will cost you and where you need to go to reserve your copy.

