 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Marvel Rivals: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more

Jesse Lennox
By
Team up abilities in Marvel Rivals
NetEase

Marvel Rivals is putting the hero in hero shooter with literal superheroes. Unlike traditional hero shooters like Overwatch, this time, you will be playing from a third-person perspective to get a better look at your hero in battle. Any new multiplayer game will come with a ton of questions, especially if superheroes are involved. There is a small plot, but the main focus will no doubt be on pure PvP action. If you’re in the market for a new team-based hero shooter, let’s unmask as many details as we can on Marvel Rivals to figure out if it could be your next obsession.

Release date speculation

Asgard in Marvel Rivals.
NetEase

There is no official release date for Marvel Rivals as of this writing. What we do know is that there will be a closed alpha test you can sign up for sometime in May. That may suggest the game could come out in full before the year is up, but we will have to wait and see.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Magick in Marvel Rivals
NetEase

Marvel Rivals is only confirmed to be a PC title via Steam or the Epic Games store. That said, an FAQ on the game’s official Discord states that “The game’s first stop will be on Steam. However, we’re actively exploring potential releases on other platforms. Keep an eye out for further announcements as our universe expands!” While not a confirmation, this does suggest that the team is at least considering bringing Marvel Rivals to consoles.

Related

Trailers

Marvel Rivals - 'Rivals’ First Stand' | Official Announcement Trailer

The announcement trailer is a montage of footage and gameplay of various characters in Marvel Rivals. We get an idea of the flow of gameplay, what heroes we can expect to see, and what unique mechanics and systems will be brought to the table.

The “plot” for the game is that Doctor Doom has teamed up with another version of himself from 2099 and has forced all the Marvel universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement. It’s essentially just a loose justification for why all these heroes and villains are fighting it out in various iconic Marvel locations.

Gameplay

A lot of heroes fight in Marvel Rivals
Netease

This is a 6v6 hero shooter, only played from a third-person perspective. The UI is very reminiscent of Overwatch, with health and shields at the bottom and a number of special abilities at the bottom right. Depending on the character, they will be mainly melee-focused or have ranged attacks. Only two game modes are confirmed so far: Control and Escort. These are takes on the king of the hill and payload-style game types, respectively.

Environmental destruction was shown off, which could create interesting changes to the flow of maps.

There are also team-up attacks in which two characters partner up to unleash devastating attacks. One example shown was Hulk infusing Iron Man so he could shoot a massive energy beam or Rocket Racoon hopping on Groot’s back to attack as one.

Roster

Key art for Marvel Rivals
NetEase

Here are all the confirmed characters for Marvel Rivals so far:

  • Rocket Racoon
  • Star-Lord
  • Black Panther
  • Iron Man
  • Doctor Strange
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Namor
  • Magneto
  • Magik
  • Storm
  • Peni Parker
  • Luna Snow
  • Loki
  • Bruce Banner/Hulk
  • Spider-Man
  • Groot
  • Mantis
  • Punisher
  • Magneto
  • Galactus

Preorder

There are no preorders for Marvel Rivals, partly because there’s no release date but also because the game will be free-to-play. Unless you can purchase some special edition before launch with cosmetics or other extras, there’s no need to put money down early.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Frostpunk 2: release date, trailers, gameplay and more
A city in Frostpunk 2.

Winter, or should we say Frostpunk 2, is coming. The sequel to one of the most brutal takes on the city-building genre has been cooking for a long time, and fans have been eagerly anticipating any scrap of news about this chilling title. The original was one of the few games to mix survival and city simulation elements together, all wrapped up in a frozen backdrop that made every decision harrowing. So come, sit by the warmth of the furnace, and learn everything we know about Frostpunk 2.
Release date

Frostpunk 2 got a release date of July 25, 2024, during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase in March.
Platforms
As of the time of this writing, Frostpunk 2 is only confirmed to be coming to PC. However, the original game was also a PC exclusive before later being ported to console, so it is possible the sequel will follow a similar staggered release schedule.
Trailers
Frostpunk 2 Announcement Trailer

Read more
All Call of Duty games in order, by release date and chronologically
e3 2021 missing games call of duty

Call of Duty is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time. The original Call of Duty set a new standard for first-person shooters, the series' online multiplayer work has been a must-play for gamers for nearly two decades, and Warzone has been one of the top battle royale experiences of late.

The series has covered a lot of warfare, from World War II to futuristic fictional wars in 2187, but never in any set order. Players have been bounced around from era to era with each annual COD release and even revisited the same conflicts multiple times from different perspectives through direct sequels and remakes.

Read more
Pokémon Legends: Z-A: release date window, trailer, gameplay, and more
Lumiose City in Pokémon Z-A

On Pokemon Day 2024, we were treated to a sneak peek at a second entry in the Legends series, Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Promising to be an ambitious new adventure in the world of Pokemon, a lot of questions sprung up after the announcement. So far, we still have more questions than answers, but some careful investigation and digging have given us a better understanding of what's in store with this title. It may not be the next full-generation title, but there's a lot to be excited about with this title, so let's dive into everything we know about it thus far.
Release date window

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has a release window of 2025, but that's all we know for now. The only other little detail given is that it will be a simultaneous worldwide release, which we would've expected anyway.
Platforms

Read more