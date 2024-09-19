 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo sues Palworld developer: here’s what we know so far

By
Anubis, with black fur, an Egyptian-styled neck piece, and a jackal head, shooting magic in Palworld.
Pocketpair

On Thursday night, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company revealed that they were suing Palworld developer Pocketpair for patent infringement. Palworld became a viral success following its early access launch in January because it was a creature-collecting survival game with a surprisingly violent edge. The similarities to Pokémon were pretty noticeable, so players were left wondering for months whether or not any legal action would be pursued.

Now, we know that Nintendo is taking Pocketpair to court. While many unknowns still surround this lawsuit, there’s a lot to glean from the early details. Here are the basics you need to know to get you up to speed on what could be a monumental legal case for video games.

Recommended Videos

Nintendo files a lawsuit in Japan

A big worm Pokemon in the sand.
Nintendo

On the evening of September 18 (or the early morning of September 19 in Japan), Nintendo publicly put out a news release on its investment website titled “Filing Lawsuit for Infringement of Patent Rights against Pocketpair, Inc.” It confirms that a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair has been filed by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company in Tokyo District Court.

Related

“This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights,” the news release explained. “Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights including the Nintendo brand itself, to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years.”

The Pokémon Company said in February 2024 that it would “investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon” following the release of Palworld. Well, they’ve found something they believe Pocketpair is infringing upon.

Pocketpair responds to the lawsuit

A pal aiming a gun in Palworld.
Pocketpair

A few hours after Nintendo’s public statement about the lawsuit, Pocketpair issued a statement of its own. It claimed to be unaware of the specific patents Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are accusing it of infringing upon and lamented that this lawsuit would take time and effort away from Palworld’s development.

“Pocketpair is a small indie game company based in Tokyo. Our goal as a company has always been to create fun games. We will continue to pursue this goal because we know that our games bring joy to millions of gamers around the world. Palworld was a surprise success this year, both for gamers and for us. We were blown away by the amazing response to the game and have been working hard to make it even better for our fans. We will continue improving Palworld and strive to create a game that our fans can be proud of. It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit. However, we will do our utmost for our fans, and to ensure that indie game developers are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas.”

For now, Palworld remains on sale across PC and Xbox Series X/S, and the game will make a public appearance at Tokyo Game Show next week.

What patents could Palworld potentially infringe upon?

A legendary dragon in Palworld.
Pocketpair

As of September 19, we do not know what specific patents Nintendo and The Pokémon Company plan on accusing Pocketpair of infringing upon. Nintendo’s brief statement does not reference anything specific, and even Pocketpair claims in its statement that it is “unaware of the specific patents we are accused of infringing upon, and we have not been notified of such details.” It’s worth remembering that this lawsuit will happen in Japan, not the U.S., so patents and patent law may slightly differ between the two countries.

That still hasn’t stopped people from speculating and looking further into Nintendo and The Pokémon Company’s patents. Game File’s Stephen Totilo spotted a U.S. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company patent for “a video game character throwing an item to catch a monster while out in field,” similar to the gameplay of Pokémon Legends: Arceus (as well as Palworld). Upon further investigation, Totilo found a similar patent that’s considered valid in Japan.

It’s still unknown if this is specifically what Nintendo is pursuing legal action over, but expect something like it to be at the center of this legal battle between Pocketpair and the companies behind Pokémon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Kingdom Hearts 4: everything we know so far
kingdom hearts 4 nomura interview revelations 3 shibuya

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts titles are used to waiting extremely long times between mainline releases.

After Kingdom Hearts 2 on the PlayStation 2, the series veered into spinoff territory, with no proper sequel for the entire PS3 generation. Finally, in 2019, we got the long-awaited conclusion to what we would learn was the Dark Seeker Saga. However, in typical Kingdom Hearts fashion, the end of the saga was by no means the end of the story for Sora, Riku, Kairi, and all their Disney and Final Fantasy friends. A secret ending, boss, and DLC all pointed toward a new era on the horizon. The only question was how long it would take until we saw what it would be.

Read more
The Division 3: everything we know so far
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the

For many fans of looter-shooters, it's hard to find a series quite as compelling as The Division. With two successful games in the franchise already under its belt, Ubisoft is clearly aware that it's a meaningful part of its ever-expanding catalog, so it's unsurprising that it's hard at work on a third entry. With the advent of newer hardware and a heap of lessons learned from the first two games, The Division 3 is all but certain to land with a bang and further cement the franchise as one of Ubisoft's most beloved.

We know The Division 3 is in development at Massive Entertainment with Julian Gerighty as the executive producer. Beyond that, though, not much has been shared about what to expect from the game yet. Even so, here's everything we know about The Division 3.
Release date
The Division 3 does not currently have a release date. And since the game hasn't even received any trailer yet, it's safe to assume we probably won't see it until at least 2025 — though stranger things have happened.

Read more
Bioshock 4: everything we know so far
BioShock promo art featuring the menacing Big Daddy in their armored suit.

When Bioshock came out in 2007, it blew expectations out of the water. Not only did it introduce us to the memorable world of Rapture deep below the sea, but it pulled off one of the most shocking plot twists in gaming history. The sequel stuck to the same setting, but Infinite once again invited us to a brand new dystopia floating in the clouds. Similar to Assassin's Creed, these games have become defined by their settings, which is why we have all been eagerly awaiting the next entry to see what fantastic space we would be exploring. While original creator Ken Levine has moved on to Judas, 2K has had Cloud Chamber Studios working on a new entry since 2019. That's a long time, but we still have a lot of questions that need answering. Would you kindly explore everything we know about Bioshock 4 with us?
Release date speculation

Neither 2K nor Cloud Chamber has committed to a release date for Bioshock 4. The latest unofficial update was spotted on LinkedIn by GamesRadar. Senior cinematic designer Jeff Spoonhower posted the follwoing: "The Bioshock team at 2K Cloud Chamber is ramping up! We have many positions open across a variety of disciplines including art, animation, engineering, design, narrative, and production."

Read more