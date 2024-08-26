 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Deadlock rumors: everything we know so far

By
The Deadlock main menu.
Valve

It’s no secret that Valve has slowed down considerably in terms of developing new titles. After releasing some of the best games of all time with the likes of Portal, Left 4 Dead, and Half-Life, we haven’t seen much in the way of software from the team since Half-Life: Alyx. After tons of rumors, leaks, and hard evidence have appeared around a new game called Deadlock, Valve has finally publicly confirmed the game is real. What remains to be seen is if Valve can keep up its streak and make one of the best PC games with this new multiplayer shooter. If you don’t have Deadlock on your list of most anticipated upcoming PC games, here are all the reasons why it should be.

Release date speculation

Deadlock gameplay of two heroes shooting.
Valve

This is almost impossible to guess, but based on the reports of people currently playing Deadlock via a special invitation event, it could be a shadow drop within the next few months or still need another year of beta testing. Based on that, along with the leaked footage we’ve seen, we’d say it is still at least six months or so away since there is still a lot of temporary art and assets present.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Deadlock will certainly be on PC, but consoles are up in the air. It would make sense for a multiplayer shooter like Deadlock to be a cross-platform game, but some Valve games like Counter-Strike 2 have stuck to PC only. We’ll have to wait for more details to answer this one.

Trailers

A Deadlock character with a fire gun.
Valve

Deadlock hasn’t been officially acknowledged by Valve despite so much information already being out there. The only footage you can find comes from users uploading it themselves.

Gameplay

Thanks to a deep report from The Verge, we’ve got a great idea of what Deadlock is.

At its core, Deadlock will be a 6v6 hero shooter with MOBA elements similar to Smite. You will pick your hero and engage the enemy while four lanes of NPC grunts all charge toward the middle. Various turrets will also be present, again just like Smite or DOTA 2, that act as automated defenses teams need to destroy and push past.

As you defeat enemy grunts and players, you will level up and unlock more abilities and perks for your hero using currency. Upgrades appear to be broken down into Weapon, Vitality, and Spirit categories. Each has well over a dozen options for various prices, but you can also select suggested early, mid-, and late-game builds for your specific character.

Movement is a major mechanic in Deadlock. Players will be able to run, slide, double jump, and air dash at any time. There are also ziplines to easily and quickly move between set points on the map.

Preorder

The skill system in Deadlock.
Valve

Without an official announcement, there’s no preorder information for Deadlock. It is even possible that it will be a free-to-play game, but once we know more, we will let you know.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The Sims 5: everything we know so far
the sims 5 release date trailers gameplay dlc news rumors 4 plumbob

It's time to brush up on your Simlish if it's rusty because the long-awaited The Sims 5, aka Project Rene, is officially on the way. This has been the longest gap between main entries since the series began, and while we did get tons of expansions for The Sims 4 to hold us over, plus the change to it becoming free to play, we're more than ready for a new entry. Each time a new game in the franchise comes out, die-hard fans always need to have a bit of skepticism about what features will be there -- both new and returning.

We can't answer all your questions yet, but here's everything we know about The Sims 5.
Release date speculation

Read more
PlayStation 6: everything we know about the PS6 so far
A PS5 DualSense controller.

It sounds like we're going to learn more about a next-generation PlayStation sooner rather than later.

In early 2024, Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka told Bloomberg that, "Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle." While he didn't outright say that a PlayStation 6 is in the works, we can assume that the company is already looking ahead at its next console.

Read more
Fallout 5: everything we know so far
Two vault-dwellers and a helmet from a set of power armor.

Fallout 5 hasn't officially been announced yet but, with renewed interest in the postapocalyptic series thanks to the new Amazon-produced Fallout TV show, we're starting to hear more and more rumors about the new Wasteland adventure.

Where will the next game take place? What sort of factions will reign supreme in the region this time? And, most importantly, what is the name of the next dog companion?

Read more