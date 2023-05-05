The 50 best video games of all time

Trying to pick the best video games of all time is a task defined by one word: hubris.

How could anyone possibly create a definitive list of gaming’s greatest accomplishments when there’s such a wildly large variety of games to choose from? That’s a question we asked ourselves over and over when deciding to put together our own top 50 list. It was the kind of task we could slice up hundreds of ways, coming out with completely different lists every single time based on our preferred methodology. That’s a testament to the rich history of games, which offer countless diverse experiences worthy of praise.

So it may seem silly to try and distill that rich landscape down to a short list. While we may have agreed when initially embarking on this ambitious project, the months of debates among the Digital Trends team have proved to be more valuable than we could have ever imagined. Construction of a list like this gave us the chance to determine what we value most in the games we love, forcing us to more closely examine our personal favorites and enduring classics. That led to long conversations where each writer involved got a chance to gush about the titles they love. It was an exchange of passion that reaffirmed our collective love of the medium we cover.

Now, we’re excited to pass those warm feelings along to our readers in a list that captures that spirit. The 50 games we ended up agreeing upon span decades, from some of gaming’s earliest hits to a 2020 indie that stands toe-to-toe with foundational classics. Not every game included may play perfectly by today’s standards, but we firmly believe that every single one of them still has something special to offer today. Whether that’s giving you a deeper understanding of how a genre formed or presenting the kind of jaw-dropping spectacle that captures the medium’s endless potential, these are the games that still resonate with us in an ever-expanding universe of interactive experiences.

So indulge us in our hubris and follow along with our picks for the 50 best video games of all time. You might disagree (we hope you do, in fact), but our wish is that you’ll leave with a better understanding of what we love about video games. ~ Giovanni Colantonio, Gaming Section Editor

50. Fire Emblem: Awakening Trailer 86 % T Platforms Nintendo 3DS Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Adventure Developer Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd., Nintendo SPD Production Group No. 2, Intelligent Systems Publisher Nintendo Release April 19, 2012 Fire Emblem Awakening not only turned a niche Nintendo series into a global hit, but it single-handedly ushered in a new era for strategy games in general. This turn-based tactics game put the focus back on characters and story, telling an exciting fantasy tale that included heroes from multiple generations, including now-iconic ones like Chrom and Lucina. It made a typically hard to get into genre feel approachable again, and now stands as one of the best strategy games ever made and one of the handheld gaming era’s best titles period. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more [Minna no NC] Fire Emblem: Awakening - Overview Trailer

49. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Trailer 76 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Fighting Developer Eighting, Capcom Publisher Capcom Release November 15, 2011 Those looking for a traditional fighting game to play can’t do much better than Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. This game not only excels thanks to its beautiful comic book style and diverse cast of characters from Marvel Comics and Capcom video games, but it offers a surprisingly deep fighting experience as well. Faster-paced than many of its counterparts, one can lose hours learning the best combos of every character, as well as the best team compositions for the game’s 3-on-3 battles. Whether someone is a casual fighting game fan or loves to master any game in that genre that they play, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is universally appealing in a way many fighting games aren’t. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 returns!

48. Amnesia: The Dark Descent Trailer 78 % M Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Frictional Games Publisher Frictional Games Release September 08, 2010 There’s nothing scarier than darkness, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent is, well, dark both physically and narratively. It might be one of the most purposefully grim games ever made, but it’s all in service of creating a scenario that feels oppressive and insurmountable. And it’s all the better for it. Some horror fans claim that Amnesia: The Dark Descent is one of the scariest games ever made, and while that’s subjective, it might be close to true. There’s no denying that it works hard to keep you feeling frantic as you use any light source you can find to escape a cultish, gothic castle. Just try to stay alive, especially in the water level. ~ Carli Velocci Read less Read more

47. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Trailer 86 % E Platforms Nintendo 64, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, Dreamcast, iOS Genre Sport Developer Westlake Interactive, Neversoft Entertainment Publisher Aspyr Media, Activision Release September 20, 2000 The sports genre can be a tough one to crack, but Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 kickflipped over that challenge with finesse. Rather than replicating the real art of skateboarding, developer Neversoft found a perfect marriage between sports simulation and approachable arcade fun in the beloved sequel. It’s a larger-than-life skating game that does an incredible job at bottling up the energy of an entire era of 1990s youth counterculture. That doesn’t just make it an excellent sports game, but a valuable time capsule that’s as riotous as its soundtrack’s punk rock anthems. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 - PS1 Intro

46. Yakuza: Like a Dragon Trailer 88 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure Developer Ryū Ga Gotoku Studios Publisher Sega Release January 16, 2020 Yakuza: Like a Dragon is on this list because of one man: Ichiban Kasuga. This RPG soft reboot of the long-running Yakuza franchise not only delivers the series’ trademark drama and humor, but does so with a main character that you can’t help but adore due to his well-natured spirit. Kasuga is one of the best video game protagonists ever crafted, and he’s the perfect hero to explore a unique RPG that takes advantage of its contemporary setting with wacky gameplay scenarios and character classes that you don’t typically find in this genre. Make Ichiban happy and check out Yakuza: Like a Dragon. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more PS4専用ソフト『龍が如く７ 光と闇の行方』ティザートレイラー

45. Sid Meier's Civilization V Trailer 86 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Simulator, Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS) Developer Firaxis Games Publisher 2K Games, Aspyr Media, Mastertronic Release September 21, 2010 Pick any game from the storied Civilization franchise, and you’ll be experiencing the crown jewel of the 4X strategy genre. We’re highlighting Civilization V, though, because it perfected the winning formula the franchise introduced in 1991. It’s a dense, systems-focused strategy game that never feels that way. Instead, Civilization V slowly reveals how complex it is, allowing any player to experience a genre that, by design, has an extremely high barrier to entry. ~ Jacob Roach Read less Read more Sid Meier's Civilization® V Trailer

44. NieR: Automata Trailer 91 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up Developer PlatinumGames Publisher Square Enix Release February 23, 2017 There are plenty of incredible gameplay twists that I’m happy to share when convincing a friend to give NieR: Automata a shot, as I paint a picture of PlatinumGames’ haunting, beautiful, and totally wild sci-fi action epic. However, I still refuse to talk about my favorite moment. A moving game about sacrifice, Nier: Automata’s conclusion remains one of gaming’s finest accomplishments, and makes one think about how the decisions we make in a game can communicate something greater. There’s a moving, life-affirming moment at the end of the long, twisty journey, and you simply need to see it through yourself to understand its impact. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more NieR - E3 2015 Trailer (Official)

43. Papers, Please Trailer 82 % M Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation Vita Genre Point-and-click, Simulator, Indie Developer Lucas Pope Publisher 3909 Release August 08, 2013 Any game that can tie gameplay and narrative closely together is bound to leave an impact, and indie game Papers, Please is one of the best examples of this. Lucas Pope’s unique deduction game follows a border security guard as he checks the papers of people crossing over the border into a country rife with political conflict. It raises lots of moral questions, as players must weigh the benefits and punishments of letting someone with faulty paperwork cross the border. It’s a politically charged experience that leaves players thinking about their actions years after they beat the game, making it a must-play indie darling. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more Papers, Please - Trailer

42. Left 4 Dead 2 Trailer 82 % M Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox 360, Mac Genre Shooter Developer Valve, Turtle Rock Studios Publisher Valve Release November 17, 2009 It’s rare that a game can define an entire genre or create one of its own, but Left 4 Dead is one of the precious few. PvE isn’t a particularly novel idea, but creating multiple interconnected levels that you can either play solo with AI or with friends while blasting your way through hundreds of zombies is a winning formula. Left 4 Dead 2 perfected the idea, fleshing out what it means to barrel through zombie hordes with the introduction of “special” infected, a concept that’s been co-opted for just about every zombie or monster shooter since. It not only forces you to change up your strategy as you go, but it creates a sense of surprise that truly never gets old, even over a decade later. There have been many spiritual successors since, but Valve got it right in 2009. ~ Carli Velocci Read less Read more

41. Final Fantasy VI Trailer 90 % T Platforms Wii, PlayStation, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Super Famicom Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Square Publisher Square Enix, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe, Square Release April 02, 1994 You could argue that any number of Final Fantasy games should be on this list (and trust me, we did too), but there’s something undeniable about Final Fantasy VI. The SNES RPG is operatic in tone and scale, telling a dense political tale about a military dictatorship that’s enslaving magic users and harvesting their powers to fuel its weapons. The dramatic setup gives the long-running series one of its most enthralling narratives, as well as some of gaming’s fiercest political commentaries. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more Final Fantasy VI-Trailer

40. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Trailer 85 % M Platforms Wii, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac, Nintendo DS Genre Shooter, Simulator Developer Infinity Ward, n-Space, Treyarch Publisher Activision Release November 05, 2007 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare earns the honor of top COD installment for bringing the series out of World War II and into the modern age. Instead of storming the beaches of Normandy again, players got to ditch the history lesson and instead navigate fictional civil wars and fight terrorist organizations in Russia and the Middle East. Modern military-entertainment complex aside, this was a huge leap for the franchise that ushered in a new era of shooters with creative takes on worldwide warfare. On top of that, this entry’s contribution to COD’s multiplayer scene is unrivaled. Players went from firing the M1 Garand and using bayonets in predecessors to sending attack helicopters and nuclear bombs to their enemies’ coordinates with the introduction of killstreaks. It’s a defining shooter that even Call of Duty itself is still chasing after. ~ Sam Hill Read less Read more Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Trailer

39. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Trailer 89 % T Platforms PlayStation 3 Genre Shooter, Platform, Adventure Developer Naughty Dog Publisher Sony Computer Entertainment Release October 13, 2009 Well before Naughty Dog would replicate the tone of prestige TV with The Last of Us, it would beat summer action flicks at their own game with Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. Nathan Drake’s second adventure is one of gaming’s most thrilling blockbusters, delivering a collection of expertly crafted set pieces that few of its peers have topped. Its opening sequence, where Drake climbs up the interior of a train dangling on a cliff, is the kind of tense action scene Hollywood executives dream of. It marks the moment in history when games truly positioned themselves as a primary entertainment spectacle alongside big-budget movies. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more UNCHARTED 2: Among Thieves - E3 2009 Trailer (HD)

38. Diablo II Trailer 88 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up Developer Blizzard North Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Release June 29, 2000 There aren’t many games that are 21 years old that we’re still talking about, but Diablo 2 has that kind of staying power. It carried the dense, foreboding atmosphere and addictive isometric combat of the first game, but the sequel perfected the endless gameplay loop that has kept players hooked for two decades. Even today, you’ll find multiplayer lobbies looking for players to farm loot for characters that hit the level cap years ago. It’s hard to recommend playing the original release today, even though the servers are still up, so newcomers are better off investing in its excellent modern remake, Diablo 2: Resurrected. ~ Jacob Roach Read less Read more Diablo 2 trailer

37. Disco Elysium Trailer 96 % Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Role-playing (RPG), Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure Developer ZA/UM Publisher ZA/UM Release October 15, 2019 Disco Elysium starts off basic enough. You’re a detective, there’s a dead body, and you have to figure out who committed murder. But that goes out the door very quickly. For starters, your detective has total amnesia after a particularly terrible bender and he’s missing pants. The city is also embroiled in class and political warfare that you have to navigate. And, if you choose, you can investigate the existence of cryptids. This is a packed game filled with memorable characters, intense theoretical discussions, and darkly comedic moments. While it takes inspiration from choice-driven narrative games of yore, it creates a unique space all its own. And it’ll inspire story games for years to come. ~ Carli Velocci Read less Read more

36. Celeste Trailer 88 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Extremely OK Games Publisher Maddy Makes Games Release January 25, 2018 Punishing platformers are a dime a dozen, but none of them manage to reach the heights of Celeste. The 2D indie features some of the most satisfying controls and movement of any platformer ever made, but it’s how Celeste deeply marries its difficult gameplay to its narrative themes that makes it such a satisfying experience. It tells a fairly straightforward story about climbing out of depression, but the harmony between narrative and the challenging platforming brings an experience that’s impossible to replicate. ~ Jacob Roach Read less Read more Exclusive: 10 Minutes of CELESTE Gameplay — TOWERFALL Creators' Next Game!

35. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Trailer 87 % E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Platform Developer Sora, Bandai Namco Studios Publisher Nintendo Release December 07, 2018 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s tagline is “Everyone is Here!” and that mantra defines almost every aspect of the game. From Mario to Metal Gear’s Solid Snake to Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, 89 different characters are faithfully represented in this easy-to-learn-but-hard-to-master fighting game. It’s a celebration of gaming in its purest form, not only serving as a crash course of who’s who in the gaming world, but also as a way for people to get into series they might not have heard about. A variety of enjoyable modes mean Super Smash Bros. Ultimate works well as a single-player adventure, casual party game, or highly competitive fighter. It’s the game to play if you want to truly understand the breadth of gaming in one title. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more Super Smash Bros. is coming to Nintendo Switch!

34. Resident Evil 4 Trailer 88 % M Platforms PlayStation 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo GameCube Genre Shooter Developer Capcom Production Studio 4 Publisher Capcom Release October 25, 2005 A lot of modern video games have the tendency to lean into straight drama, taking on a serious tone to deliver mature stories. Resident Evil 4, on the other hand, understands that video games are an inherently playful medium and that there’s no shame in getting a little silly. The action-horror classic is a quintessential video game largely based on how well it walks the line between unsettling horror film and goofball B-movie camp. The fact that it doesn’t need to pick between the two to create something cohesive is a testament to its pitch-perfect tone, which understands that comedy and horror as forms of entertainment are more connected than we might think. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more Resident Evil 4 Professional Mode Gameplay PS2 1080p

33. Metroid Prime Trailer 93 % T Platforms Nintendo GameCube Genre Shooter, Platform, Adventure Developer Retro Studios Publisher Nintendo Release November 17, 2002 In Metroid Prime, Samus Aran is truly alone. During her adventures through the Phazon-poisoned biomes of Tallon IV, she never meets a single NPC to explain what’s going on. She doesn’t even say a word herself. And yet, the unique first-person platformer is one of the most communicative games out there, telling its tragic story of a race’s demise through subtle environmental cues and an unforgettable score that always makes players feel the weight of the world even if they don’t fully understand why they feel it. It’s an astonishing master class in atmosphere that highlights all the special ways video games can deliver emotionally rich stories without spelling anything out for players. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more

32. Doom Trailer 85 % M Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox 360, PC DOS, Mac, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy Advance, Sega 32X, Sega Saturn, iOS, 3DO Interactive Multiplayer, Super Famicom, Atari Jaguar, PC-98 Genre Shooter Developer id Software Publisher Activision, Art Data Interactive, Bashou House, Ocean Software, Imagineer, Atari, id Software, Sega, Soft Bank, GT Interactive, Williams Entertainment Release December 10, 1993 A lot of the earliest hits in a video game genre can often feel like first drafts, setting the stage for developers to perfect a new formula. The original Doom, however, is not one of those games. To this day, it remains one of the best first-person shooters around with its maze-like exploration, hellish atmosphere, and weighty gunplay that you can feel even without a controller rumble. Its simplicity hasn’t just aged well; it’s become Doom’s greatest asset over time. It’s a satisfying shooter that remains fun and easy to hop back into any time you get the urge to replay it (and fortunately, there’s no shortage of ways to do that). ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more

31. Halo 3 Trailer 86 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox 360, Xbox One Genre Shooter Developer Bungie Publisher Microsoft Game Studios Release September 25, 2007 Everyone has a favorite Halo installment, but Halo 3 is the peak of the series in our eyes. The Master Chief and the UNSC teaming up with Arbiter Thel ‘Vadam and his Covenant followers against the Prophet of Truth in an all-out civil war for the fate of the universe results in an absolute cinematic adventure. The only thing better than the massive blowout of this epic sci-fi story was the game’s robust multiplayer scene. The battle royale era has captured a bit of the magic, but there was nothing quite like spending an entire day queuing up with your buddies in Slayer. But the real game-changer here was the introduction of Forge to create custom maps and modes. It was a huge boon to the genre at the time and few shooters since have really captured that same creative spark. ~ Sam Hill Read less Read more Halo 3 - Official 90 Second Spot

30. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer 86 % E Platforms Wii, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Sonic Team, Sega Technical Institute Publisher Sega, Tec Toy Release November 21, 1992 In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, style triumphs over all. Sure, the Sega Genesis platformer is worth celebrating for its fast-paced gameplay, and this game finds the series at its most confident. But what really stands out are its unmistakable aesthetic sensibilities. Colorful and detailed zones make for some of gaming’s most memorable levels, while its soundtrack is a wall-to-wall collection of 16-bit bangers. All of that gives the sequel an incredibly distinct attitude that paints a thorough picture of Sonic’s world without speaking a word. It’s the world’s coolest tone piece, one that feels like it’ll never go out of fashion. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Mega Drive/Genesis) [Longplay]

29. The Sims 4 Trailer 73 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator Developer The Sims Studio, Maxis Publisher Electronic Arts Release September 02, 2014 Video games are often at their best when the possibilities feel endless, and that’s never been more true than with The Sims. These sandbox life builders allow you to either live a normal existence or play around with the edges of the game, which is why the series continues to resonate after decades. You can kind of do whatever you want, and that’s especially the case in The Sims 4. Thanks to a decade of DLC packs and a robust modding community, you can truly do anything. Start a family and build your dream home? Sure. Trap a vampire in a pool? Absolutely. Bring people back from the dead? Why not! There’s a reason why players haven’t put the game down since it was released in 2013. They never run out of things to do. ~ Carli Velocci Read less Read more First Look: The Sims 4 Official Gameplay Trailer

28. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Trailer 95 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher WB Games, Bandai Namco Entertainment, cdp.pl, Spike ChunSoft Release May 19, 2015 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of gaming’s definitive fantasy RPG experiences. Its story about a grizzled monster slayer trying to find his adopted daughter features industry-leading writing for a game of its scale. Whether playing the next mainline quest or a small story that is encountered by happenstance, the same level of care is given to every single conversation, character, and narrative thread that players come across in their lengthy journey. Even with some clunky combat that’s outclassed by other action-RPGs, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains a must-play for anyone interested in a truly immersive experience. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - The Beginning trailer

27. World of Warcraft Trailer 85 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Release November 23, 2004 For nearly 20 years, millions of World of Warcraft players have been logging on to explore the land of Azeroth, raid perilous dungeons with their clans, and slay deadly beasts in search of loot, fame, and honor. Undoubtedly the most popular MMO of all time and an exemplary title in live-service practices, WoW survived the pop culture walk of shame all nerdy hobbies go through (see Star Wars and Dungeons & Dragons) and has kept providing an incomparable online gaming experience for adventures. Every other MMO is basically WoW Lite, and that’s not an insult in the least bit. ~ Sam Hill Read less Read more

26. Stardew Valley Trailer 87 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Indie Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Games Release February 26, 2016 Stardew Valley is the definitive game about managing a farm in a small, but growing town, which is a much more common premise than one might think. A farming sim inspired by series like Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley looks unassuming, but captivates for hundreds of hours thanks to its grounded cast of townsfolk and surprisingly deep, yet enjoyable farming systems. From crop management to romance, Stardew Valley perfected every part of the genre, and copycats have had trouble matching it in the years since its release. You could say that Stardew Valley nearly ruined an entire genre, making it the only real option for those who want to play a fantastic farming life sim. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more Stardew Valley Trailer

25. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Trailer 93 % M Platforms PlayStation 2 Genre Shooter, Tactical, Adventure Developer Konami Computer Entertainment Japan Publisher Konami Release November 17, 2004 Deep in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Naked Snake simply has to climb a ladder to get out of an underground corridor. As he rises, the game’s excellent James Bond-like theme song rings out through the chamber. He won’t reach the top of the seemingly infinite ladder until the last note of that two-minute composition plays. It’s a bizarre moment and one that exemplifies what makes the cCold War stealth-action game such an unforgettable experience. Strange sequences like are seamlessly weaved between grounded commentary about aggressive militarization. It all makes for a surreal political epic that revels in its ability to mess with players’ heads. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more

24. Grand Theft Auto V Trailer 90 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Rockstar North Publisher Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive Release September 17, 2013 Grand Theft Auto V may be at the forefront of every “video games are making the youth violent” conversation, but it also has a rich story and one of the liveliest open worlds in gaming. Yes, you can certainly fire a rocket launcher at a cluster of police squad cars or crash a plane into a crowd of innocent civilians, but there’s also a complex tale exploring the seedy underbelly of a fictionalized American city as three very different protagonists commit daring heists while staring down mob bosses and being investigated by corrupt government agencies. It’s not the most wholesome experience and it definitely doesn’t bring out the best in people (unless you’re playing on an online role-playing server as a traffic cop or EMT), but GTA V offers a whole city that’s yours to race around, explore, and absolutely terrorize — making for a truly unique experience that no one else has replicated. ~ Sam Hill Read less Read more Grand Theft Auto V Trailer

23. Chrono Trigger Trailer 93 % E10 Platforms Wii, PlayStation, PlayStation 3, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Famicom, Satellaview Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Square Publisher Square Release March 11, 1995 The death knell for many great games is when they stop showing players something new. It’s something even the best RPGs struggle with, as repetitive grinding can wear thin after dozens of hours. Few games dodge around that pitfall as expertly as Chrono Trigger, an RPG that always keeps players on their toes. The 1995 adventure is a delightfully unpredictable experience that weaves cavemen, robots, and valiant frogs together into an epic story that’s always changing. Though what’s remarkable is how well all of its disparate ideas gel together, creating a one-of-a-kind RPG that’s anything but boring. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more Chrono Trigger (SNES) 【Longplay】

22. Dark Souls Trailer 87 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Release September 22, 2011 At this point, there isn’t a single game that has been more influential on modern action games than Dark Souls (or Demon’s Souls, if you want to give its rougher predecessor credit). From straight Souls clones to the Assassin’s Creed franchise to indie darlings like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous, Dark Souls is a bedrock for how to reward, infuriate, and ultimately motivate players in punishing action games. Beyond being influential, Dark Souls stands as proof that throwing out the playbook can result in something wholly unique that, even a decade past its release, is still enjoyable today. ~ Jacob Roach Read less Read more

21. Batman: Arkham Asylum Trailer 86 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac, Ouya Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Rocksteady Studios Publisher Eidos Interactive, Playcast-media, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release August 25, 2009 Batman: Arkham Asylum is the best superhero game ever made, no question. It deeply understands the characters of Batman and The Joker, placing its hero in his worst nightmare. He’s stuck at the titular Asylum, and everyone there wants to kill him. Mixing that fantastic narrative with an atmospheric Metroidvania setup and an immensely satisfying attack-and-counter combat system that would influence countless games, Batman: Arkham Asylum remains one of the best superhero adventures any comic book fan could ask for. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more

20. Mass Effect 2 Trailer 91 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer BioWare, BioWare Edmonton Publisher Electronic Arts Release January 26, 2010 If the Mass Effect series is gaming’s version of Star Wars, then Mass Effect 2 is its Empire Strikes Back . This sci-fi RPG shooter upped the ante from its rough-around-the-edges predecessor in every way with exciting combat, lots of memorable companions to fight with, a subversive narrative that has its protagonist working for an evil organization, and lots of meaningful choices for players to make. With a final suicide run that can play out in many different ways and tons of different character deaths depending on the player’s choices, Mass Effect 2 is one of the few RPGs where it really feels like every decision matters. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more Mass Effect 2 E3 Trailer

19. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Trailer 84 % E Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Racing, Arcade Developer Nintendo EPD Publisher Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe Release April 28, 2017 Video games will always have detractors who see them as an isolating hobby, but anyone who’s played a Mario Kart game will tell you that’s not the case. A great multiplayer game can be a strong social uniter, bringing friends – even total strangers – together to share a moment of pure, unadulterated joy. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a sales behemoth that continues to zoom through the record books, best exemplifies that spirit. There are few things as delightful as getting a room full of friends together to playfully smack talk one another over a few tense, but easy-to-learn races. The Nintendo Switch edition has only made that experience stronger, bringing enough colorful tracks to make it feel like a party staple that will be hard for any local multiplayer game to totally replace. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more

18. Shadow of the Colossus Trailer 90 % T Platforms PlayStation 2 Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure Developer Team Ico Publisher Sony Computer Entertainment Release October 18, 2005 Shadow of the Colossus was originally meant to be a much more complex game. In its early stages, the adventure had explicit RPG systems and small enemies to fight between bosses. Director Fumito Ueda took a long look at those systems during development and decided to cut out anything that didn’t explicitly serve its narrative. The end result is a banner case for restraint in game design that delivers a laser-focused gauntlet of puzzle-like battles against enormous titans. That handful of fights all serve a haunting story about environmental destruction, creating a world that only becomes more barren each time another one of its magnificent creatures falls. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more

17. Fortnite Trailer 70 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Adventure Developer Epic Games Publisher Epic Games Release July 25, 2017 Even if Fortnite isn’t your cup of tea, you can’t deny that it’s a cultural juggernaut. The shooter is one of the few modern games that’s reached “household name” status, and there was a stretch of time when you couldn’t go outside without seeing a kid hitting the Take the L dance or flossing in public. We’re not just including it here because it’s unavoidable, though. Fortnite is approachable for new players, but still complex enough for streamers and hardcore adult gamers. It kick-started an era of free-to-play live-service shooters and constantly pushes the envelope with mechanical changes, all while perfecting its unique take on the battle royale genre. ~ Sam Hill Read less Read more Fortnite Trailer

16. Silent Hill 2 Trailer 92 % M Platforms PlayStation 2 Genre Puzzle, Adventure Developer Team Silent Publisher Konami Release September 24, 2001 The first three (or four, depending on who you talk to) Silent Hill games are masterworks in horror, tension, and creature design, and Silent Hill 2 is the pinnacle of that winning formula. Though what truly makes the sequel one of the best horror games of all time isn’t just that it does the basics well. It elevates the genre into its most impactful form, taking the story of James Sunderland and building the true fear around an unimaginable trauma. Whether you believe James is in his own personal hell or in a weird supernatural town is up to you, but what Silent Hill 2 does so masterfully is center everything around characters, creating a story that feels real. What would your Silent Hill look like? ~ Carli Velocci Read less Read more SILENT HILL 2 (TGS 2001) HD TRAILER

15. EarthBound Trailer 90 % T Platforms Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Wii U, Super Famicom, New Nintendo 3DS Genre Role-playing (RPG), Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure Developer HAL Laboratory, Creatures Inc., Ape Publisher Nintendo Release August 27, 1994 Underappreciated at the time of release, EarthBound is one of the most influential RPGs ever. Instead of the fantasy worlds of Final Fantasy VI or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, EarthBound makes the bold choice of setting its adventure in a contemporary America. It spices up otherwise standard RPG combat too, with a unique health system, trippy visuals, and enemies like “Annoying Old Party Man” and “New Age Retro Hippy.” With an earnest, yet hilarious sense of humor to match its take on Americana, it’s not surprising that EarthBound‘s clever wit and presentation would go on to inspire games like Undertale. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more EarthBound Commercial

14. The Last of Us Trailer 93 % M Platforms PlayStation 3 Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Naughty Dog Publisher Sony Computer Entertainment Release June 14, 2013 While less remarkable in terms of its stealth action gameplay, The Last of Us set a new standard for video game narratives when it was released in 2013. Joel and Ellie’s journey in a harsh and unforgiving postapocalyptic world is an emotional roller coaster that challenges players to really think about what they would do for something that they truly love. With writing and performances that stood toe-to-toe with that of prestige TV, it’s no surprise that The Last of Us eventually made its way to HBO. If you were to hand someone a game that proved the medium could carry emotional heft, The Last of Us is still the best game for the job. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more

13. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Trailer 88 % M Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release November 10, 2011 The Skyrim rerelease cycle is a meme at this point, but there’s a reason gamers have bought this open-world fantasy RPG over and over again. Bethesda delivered a master class in world design and player freedom with this story. Players can focus on the front-and-center legend of the Dragonborn and defeating the dragon Alduin the World-Eater, or they can just learn a little magic, become a thief, and work hard to provide for their adopted family on a little farm. Dual-wielding barbarian who kills everyone he sees, pacifist Khajiit trader (that’s a cat-person race for the unfamiliar), or an elven necromancer — there’s no wrong way to explore this land. The replay value of this sprawling adventure and the deep customization options for player characters is what makes Skyrim an all-time great. ~ Sam Hill Read less Read more The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Full Trailer

12. Wii Sports Trailer 75 % E Platforms Wii Genre Simulator, Sport Developer Nintendo EAD Software Development Group No.2 Publisher Nintendo Release November 19, 2006 I’m being very serious when I call Wii Sports the most subversive game of all time. Before it launched alongside the Nintendo Wii in 2006, video games were gaining a reputation for complicated controls and increasingly complex gameplay systems that threatened to leave casual audiences behind. Wii Sports would buck that trend entirely in favor of an incredibly streamlined sports collection that was so intuitive, even your grandmother could play it. That approachable (though still not entirely accessible) play remains a simple pleasure, as there’s still nothing quite as satisfying as serving a tennis ball or bowling a strike with the flick of the wrist. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more Wii Sports Trailer

11. Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver Trailer 87 % E Platforms Nintendo DS Genre Role-playing (RPG), Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure Developer Game Freak Publisher The Pokémon Company, Nintendo Release September 12, 2009 The original Pokémon Gold and Silver were mind-blowing sequels to the first-gen titles, adding a then-unheard of 100 new Pokémon, a breeding system, new evolutions for fan favorites, and a time mechanic that made catching ’em all a real-life challenge — all of which have become staples of installments since. But for this list, we agreed that their remakes, Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver, are the true pinnacle of the iconic series. These faithful remakes kept everything that made the originals great, added worthwhile features, and brought the experience online on the Nintendo DS. In an era where Pokémon is constantly reinventing itself and adding one-off features, the revisited Johto adventure was one of the last cumulative installments and is pure classic Pokémon. ~ Sam Hill Read less Read more Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver Versions-NDS Trailer 2 (JPN)

10. Super Mario 64 Trailer 90 % E Platforms Nintendo 64, Wii, Wii U Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Nintendo EAD Publisher Nintendo Release June 23, 1996 No matter how much Nintendo improves its flagship series, Super Mario 64 will always deserve its spot in history. The iconic platformer taught players and developers alike how to move in 3D space, making it something of a patient zero for modern game design. But the Nintendo 64 classic isn’t just here for its influence. It remains one of gaming’s most joyfully creative adventures, with a wealth of colorful levels and characters that stick in our memories. Even with its now-blocky visuals, it remains one of gaming’s most immersive adventures, taking players through their TV screens like Mario hopping into a painting. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more Super Mario 64 Official Trailer

9. Half-Life 2 Trailer 91 % M Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360, Mac, Android Genre Shooter Developer Valve Publisher Sierra Entertainment, Valve, NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios Release November 16, 2004 The original Half-Life is often credited as being among the first narrative-driven first-person shooters, but Half-Life 2 only built on the world Valve established with its 1998 release. Engaging gunplay and a groundbreaking physics system took center stage when Half-Life 2 was released, but the open-ended narrative and creative world has spawned fan speculation and engagement even two decades after the game came out. It also laid the foundation for gameplay-centered storytelling, influencing a new generation of games in a genre that previously opted for straight action or strict cutscene limits of narrative development. ~ Jacob Roach Read less Read more

8. Hades Trailer 92 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Supergiant Games Publisher Supergiant Games Release December 10, 2019 The explosion of roguelites over the past few years has brought a barrage of excellent games, but no title has perfected the formula quite like Hades. Addictive combat, beautiful world design, and pulse-pounding music bring you into the experience, but the staying power of Hades lies in its narrative consistency and emergent build-crafting system. It’s a game that continues to be satisfying hundreds of hours after your first escape attempt and only grows deeper and more rewarding the more you engage with it. ~ Jacob Roach Read less Read more Hades - Early Access Trailer

7. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Trailer 92 % E Platforms Nintendo 64, Wii, Nintendo GameCube, Wii U Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Nintendo EAD Publisher Nintendo Release November 21, 1998 Considering how young video games are compared to other art forms, we’ve yet to quite reach the point where we have true canonical classics like the literature world. For my money, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the closest thing the gaming industry has to Beowulf or The Canterbury Tales. The Nintendo 64 title feels like a foundational game in two ways: It tells a definitive hero’s journey story that’s classical in its construction and it delivers a template for what an adventure game looks like that’s still followed to this day. Link’s time-warping quest to defeat Ganondorf and save Hyrule is an ageless tale that deserves a permanent spot on any gaming syllabus. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more

6. Minecraft Trailer 84 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Release November 18, 2011 Minecraft set the modern standard for not just survival games , but multiplayer experiences meant to appeal to all ages. Its cute, blocky aesthetic is inherently approachable, but its deep building, crafting, and Redstone system features mean that players can lose thousands of hours in this creative sandbox that’s gone on to define a generation of gamers. Games like Roblox and Fortnite owe their foundation to Minecraft’s existence. Even almost 15 years after its alpha release, Minecraft is still one of the most widely available (and enjoyable) games that one can play. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more Official Minecraft Trailer

5. Pac-Man Trailer 78 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox 360, Arcade, Legacy Cellphone, Commodore VIC-20, BlackBerry OS, Windows Phone, Sharp X1, Texas Instruments TI-99, PC-98, FM-7, Sharp MZ-2200, Palm OS Genre Arcade Developer Namco Networks America, Inc., Namco Publisher Wiz, Midway Manufacturing, Namco Networks America, Inc., Atarisoft, Namco, Bandai Namco Games, Dempa Shimbunsha Release May 22, 1980 My mom only plays one game, and it’s Pac-Man. That alone speaks to how ubiquitous it is in my book. Pac-Man is so charming and easy to understand that virtually anyone can get caught up in the flow state of dodging ghosts and eating power pellets in a maze. It’s just as fun to play today as it was in 1980, even if later games like Ms. Pac-Man would refine its formula. Pac-Man is so synonymous with gaming that it would feel like a crime if it wasn’t this high up on the list. It’s a truly iconic experience that very few titles can claim despite being built on much more sophisticated tech. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Trailer 93 % E10 Platforms Wii U, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3 Publisher Nintendo Release March 03, 2017 When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released in 2017, it instantly redefined the open-world experience, revitalizing a genre that had started to get stale. It accomplished that by emphasizing satisfying movement and removing any roadblocks that could get in the player’s way. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the rare games where a player can feel like they can go anywhere and do anything while getting a wholly unique and satisfying experience in the process. It has been one of the most influential titles in the industry since its release – its mark can clearly be seen in great games like Elden Ring — so its lasting power is simply undeniable. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - E3 2014 Announcement Trailer [HD]

3. Super Mario Bros. 3 Trailer 89 % E Platforms Wii, Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Arcade, Family Computer Genre Platform Developer Nintendo R&D4 Publisher Nintendo Release October 23, 1988 Several Super Mario Bros. titles are some of the most influential games of all time, but Super Mario Bros. 3 is still a peak for the series. To this day, it remains the definitive 2D platformer, with outstanding level design and theming, intuitive controls, and an iconic visual style that served as the base of what the Mushroom Kingdom would look like going forward. No matter if you’re playing it on NES, Game Boy Advance, Wii, 3DS, Wii U or Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Bros. 3 is one of the purest games that anyone can play and immediately understand the magic of gaming. ~ Tomas Franzese Read less Read more

2. Portal 2 Trailer 92 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac Genre Shooter, Platform, Puzzle, Adventure Developer Valve Publisher Valve, Electronic Arts Release April 18, 2011 The first Portal might be one of the best physics demos ever made. It’s a tight, funny puzzle experience that also introduced audiences to one of video games’ most iconic villains, GLaDOS. But then Valve followed it up with Portal 2, showing that there was so much more to explore in Aperture Science’s deranged depths, from experiments with moon rocks to the use of AI for more diabolical ends. The game is hilarious, with the addition of Wheatley and Cave Johnson among some of its highlights, and the puzzles are more involved and challenging. What catapults it so high on our list, though, is its heart. It’s a game filled to the brim with joy, whether you’re learning to love a potato or messing with friends in its multiplayer mode. Portal 2 not only shows what you can do with a sequel but also how to make a game you can love. ~ Carli Velocci Read less Read more Portal 2 Coop Trailer HD

1. Tetris 82 % E Platforms Game Boy Genre Puzzle Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Release May 14, 1989 There were a lot of debates about what should be on this list and where, but one decision was unanimous from the start: placing Tetris in the top spot. The iconic puzzler is the definition of elegance, with an unimpeachable core hook that made it feel like a timeless classic the moment it was released. It strikes a remarkable balance between being a tetromino zen organization game with a relaxing flow state and a tense test of skill that can take a lifetime to truly master. No matter how developers have rotated over four decades — from a trippy VR version to an ingenious battle royale format — the addictive formula perseveres, embodying a universal form of entertainment unrestrained by language or age barriers. ~ Giovanni Colantonio Read less Read more

Honorable mentions: Borderlands 2, Candy Crush Saga, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Destiny 2, Elden Ring, Fallout: New Vegas, Final Fantasy XIV, Galaga, Gauntlet, God of War (2018), Inside, Kingdom Hearts 2, Myst, Persona 5 Royal, Red Dead Redemption 2, SimCity 2000, Streets of Rage 2, Super Mario Odyssey, System Shock 2, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

