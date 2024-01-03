The new year has just begun, and Microsoft has announced the first group of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this year. Throughout the first half of January, Microsoft’s game subscription service is set to receive eight new games. Most notably, Capcom’s excellent Resident Evil 2 remake from 2019 joins Xbox Game Pass on January 16.

First released nearly five years ago on January 25, 2019, Resident Evil 2 set a new standard for horror remakes. It completely reimagined the original fixed-camera PlayStation 1 horror game as a tense third-person shooter with an intimate over-the-shoulder camera, while still retaining the core elements that made the original great. The influence of Resident Evil 2’s remake can be felt not just in subsequent Resident Evil games, but in titles from other developers, like Alan Wake 2, Dead Space, and the upcoming Alone in the Dark remake.

It’s a must-play if you haven’t tried it already. As for the other games coming to the service, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the next most noteworthy title, while We Happy Few from Xbox-owned studio Compulsion Games is finally coming back to the service. In chronological order, here’s the list of games Microsoft will add to the Xbox Game Pass catalog over the first half of January:

Close to the Sun – January 3

Hell Let Loose – January 4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – January 9

Figment – January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 – January 11

We Happy Few – January 11

Resident Evil 2 – January 16

Those Who Remain – January 16

As is the case every month, some games will also leave Xbox Game Pass throughout January. The first removal of the year is a big one, as Grand Theft Auto V leaves the service on January 5. The following games will then leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15:

Garden Story

MotoGP 22

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

