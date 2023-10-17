 Skip to main content
One of the year’s best reviewed games is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft revealed the next batch of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service this October. While no Activision Blizzard games are coming to the service just yet following that acquisition, one of 2023’s best-reviewed games is: this year’s Dead Space remake.

Issac Clarke exploring ruins in Dead Space Remake.
EA

Dead Space came out in January and is a stunning remake of a 2008 horror classic. The game follows an engineer named Issac Clarke as he searches for his girlfriend Nicole on a gigantic spaceship called the USG Ishimura. It’s overrun by disgusting creatures called Necromorphs, though, leading to plenty of horrific situations as Issacs looks for answers on the ship. The original was an atmospheric and tense horror game, and developer EA Motive only enhanced all of that with this remake that updates the game’s visuals and makes some other tweaks to bring the experience more in line with future games in its series and other modern horror games.

It’s a great choice if you’re looking for a new horror game to play this month, so we recommend checking it out when it hits Xbox Game Pass on October 26. It’s not the only game coming to the service during the back half of this month, though. Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of October.

  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! – October 17
  • F1 Manager 2023 – October 19
  • Cities: Skylines II – October 24
  • Dead Space – October 26
  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – October 26
  • Mineko’s Night Market – October 26
  • Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – October 31
  • Jusant – October 31

While some fantastic games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, it is losing two critically acclaimed titles. These are Atlus’ influential RPG Persona 5 Royal and rose-engine’s creepy horror game Signalis. This is the full list of games that will leave the service on October 31.

  • Persona 5: Royal
  • Signalis
  • Gunfire Reborn
  • Kill It With Fire
  • Solasta Crown of the Magister

