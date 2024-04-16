We’ve learned about the titles that will come to Xbox Game Pass throughout the back half of April, and several of them are games getting added to the catalog the day they launch. Of those, the most notable is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
While that name is a mouthful, RPG fans will want to pay attention to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes as it is a spiritual successor to the long-dormant Konami RPG series Suikoden. Many of the developers who worked on the original Suikoden games worked together to reimagine the concept for the modern era, creating an RPG with over 100 recruitable party members, engaging combat, and a gorgeous pixelated art style that gives Square Enix’s HD-2D games a run for their money. Prequel game Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is already on Xbox Game Pass too, so Microsoft seems all-in on backing this Suikoden successor as we wait for Konami to release remasters of those titles or a new game in the series.
Other day-one launches happening this month include Harold Halibut (which is out now), Another Crab’s Treasure, and Manor Lords. Here’s the full list of games you can expect to come to Xbox Game Pass between today and April 30.
- Harold Halibut – April 16
- Orcs Must Die! 3 – April 17
- EA Sports NHL 24 – April 18
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23
- Another Crab’s Treasure – April 25
- Manor Lords – April 26
- Have a Nice Death – April 30
On top of that, Microsoft revealed that it will add Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete and Wreckfest to the game catalog for Xbox Game Pass Core, the cheapest version of the subscription service that comes with fewer games. On April 30, you can also expect the following games to leave the service.
- 7 Days to Die
- Besiege
- EA Sport NHL 22
- Loot River
- Pikuniku
- Ravenlok
