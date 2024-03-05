 Skip to main content
A PlayStation game is March’s biggest Xbox Game Pass addition

Tomas Franzese
By
A woman plays baseball in MLB The Show 24.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Microsoft revealed on on Xbox Wire all of the Xbox Game Pass catalog additions we can expect between today and March 19. Headliners include Control Ultimate Edition, the complete version of the game Remedy Entertainment made before Alan Wake 2, and MLB The Show 24, a game made by a PlayStation-owned studio.

MLB The Show 24 will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass starting on March 19. It is the latest in Sony San Diego Studio’s long-running baseball simulation franchise. Previously a PlayStation-exclusive, Major League Baseball made Sony take the series multiplatform in 2021. Since then, it has come to platforms like Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch and has been an annual addition to Xbox Game Pass. MLB The Show 24 continues to refine the sports simulation gameplay while also featuring Storylines about The Negro Leagues and Derek Jeter. It also lets players be a woman in the Road to the Show mode for the first time.

An image outlining what the first batch of March 2024 titles for Xbox Game Pass are.
Microsoft

San Diego Studios’ MLB The Show is the best baseball series in gaming right now, so it’s worth checking out on Xbox Game Pass if you’re a fan of the sport or just like the novelty of playing a PlayStation game on Xbox. Several other games that are well worth your time, like Control Ultimate Edition, Lightyear Frontier, and No More Heroes 3, are coming to the service over the next couple weeks as well. Here’s the full list of games hitting Xbox Game Pass between today and March 19.

  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun — March 5
  • Paw Patrol World — March 7
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated – March 12
  • Control Ultimate Edition — March 13
  • No More Heroes 3 — March 14
  • Lightyear Frontier — March 19
  • MLB The Show 24 — March 19
Three games will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog on March 15: Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, and Shredders.

