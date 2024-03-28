 Skip to main content
PlayStation Spring Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

With the rise of all-digital consoles, more and more people are doing a majority of their game shopping on digital storefronts. For PlayStation 5 owners, whether you have a disk drive or not, you more than likely have at least a couple of games purchased from the PlayStation Store. The convenience of simply downloading a game and not having to worry about the disk is great, but you also can catch some amazing deals. The biggest sales events come seasonally, and the current Spring Sale is offering deep discounts of up to 90% on some of the biggest games on the platform. If you’ve been waiting to pick up one of the great games you missed earlier this year or in years past, now might be the best time to snag it for cheap!

When is the PlayStation Spring Sale 2024?

The PlayStation Spring Sale started on March 27, 2024 and will run all the way through April 10, when the lineup of sales will change, so stay tuned for an update on new sales when that happens.

If any deal is exclusively for a PS5 version of a game that is also on PS4, we will note that beside the title. Since all PS4 games run on PS5, we won’t mark PS4 games you can play on PS5.

Best deals for the PlayStation Spring Sale

Persona 3 Reload Cast
Atlus

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition — was $100, now $25 (75% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — was $70, now $31.50 (55% off)

Persona 3 Reload — was $70, now $52.50 (25% off)

Mortal Kombat 1was $70, now $35 (50% off)

Alan Wake 2was $60, now $48 (20% off)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was $70, now $52.50 (25% off)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was $50, now $30 (40% off)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition was $71, now $53.25 (25% off)

Hitman World of Assassination was $70, now $28 (60% off)

Dead Space was $70, now $28 (60% off)

Sniper Elite 5was $60, now $24 (60% 0ff)

Best deals under $20

A character overlooks a desert in Chants of Sennaar.
Focus Interactive

Red Dead Redemption 2was $60, now $20 (67% off)

Battlefield 2042 (PS5)was $70, now $10.50 (85% off)

Chants of Sennaar was $20, now $15 (25% off)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was $60, now $20 (67% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete was $50, now $15 (70% off)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was $60, now $20 (67% off)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition was $40, now $16 (60% off)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was $60, now $15 (75% off)

Best deals under $10

Car in Need for Speed Unbound.
Criterion Games

It Takes Twowas $40, now $10 (75% off)

Back for Blood was $60, now $6 (90% off)

Star Wars Battlefront IIwas $20, now $2.50 (88% off)

Borderlands 3was $60, now $9 (85% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was $40, now $5 (88% off)

Batman: Return to Arkhamwas $20, now $5 (75% off)

Need for Speed Unbound was $70, now $7 (90% off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was $60, now $9 (85% off)

Does PlayStation 5 have a web browser?
Playstation 5 with a controller.

Sony added a bunch of great functionality to PS5, but one thing that's missing is a web browser. Unlike its predecessor, PS4, there's not a standard web browser you can access from your home screen. That's a bit of a letdown, as it feels like a huge step back from what was available years ago.

Thankfully, all is not lost. With a little elbow grease and a lot of ingenuity, you can access a web browser on PS5. The process is quite convoluted, and it's not the most user-friendly browser, but it's possible to surf the web on your fancy new-gen console.

Read more
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation Plus has undergone several iterations and changes since its introduction. Originally, the service wasn't required for online play at all and rewarded subscribers with extra discounts and free monthly games. Once the PlayStation 4 generation began, it was required for online play but still offered those same benefits.

Now, PS Plus is divided into three different tiers of subscriptions. The basic tier, PS Plus Essential, still gets three games per month added, while the Extra and Premium tiers will have a varying number of games added to their catalogs. With hundreds of games already and more coming and going all the time, even the most dedicated gamer won't be able to play everything on offer. To help you get the most bang for your buck and so that no hidden gems fly under your radar, here are all the best games to play on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium right now.
Best PS Plus Essential games
As is usually the case, everyone with the lowest tier of PS Plus gets three games this month, two with PlayStation 5 versions and one with a PS4 version. Here's what you can play this month:

Read more
PS4 vs. PS5: which console should you buy in 2024?
PlayStation 5 controller and PS5.

PlayStation 5 has been available for several years now, and it's easier than ever to find it in stock at retailers. The new-gen hardware makes big upgrades over its predecessor, letting gamers enjoy better graphics, shorter loading times, and support for the fancy DualSense controller. It's also much more expensive than PS4, so while PS5 is better than PS4 in most regards, it might not be ideal for frugal shoppers.

But is PS4 or PS5 the better choice in 2024? Does the aging PS4 really make sense to purchase right now, or should you opt for the PS5? From pricing and available games to storage and resolution, here's a closer look at these two popular consoles.
PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro specs
Even a cursory glance at the specs of the PS5 shows that it’s in a different league than the PS4 (and even the PS4 Pro). Sony has improved the capabilities of its platform in every way, adding more efficient storage, faster compute parts, support for larger capacity disks, and support for higher resolutions. We know there are two versions of the PS5 -- the Standard Edition and Digital Edition -- both of which will offer the same specs (with the exception of the omission of a disc drive with the Digital Edition).

Read more