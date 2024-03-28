PlayStation Spring Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

With the rise of all-digital consoles, more and more people are doing a majority of their game shopping on digital storefronts. For PlayStation 5 owners, whether you have a disk drive or not, you more than likely have at least a couple of games purchased from the PlayStation Store. The convenience of simply downloading a game and not having to worry about the disk is great, but you also can catch some amazing deals. The biggest sales events come seasonally, and the current Spring Sale is offering deep discounts of up to 90% on some of the biggest games on the platform. If you’ve been waiting to pick up one of the great games you missed earlier this year or in years past, now might be the best time to snag it for cheap!

When is the PlayStation Spring Sale 2024?

The PlayStation Spring Sale started on March 27, 2024 and will run all the way through April 10, when the lineup of sales will change, so stay tuned for an update on new sales when that happens.

Recommended Videos

If any deal is exclusively for a PS5 version of a game that is also on PS4, we will note that beside the title. Since all PS4 games run on PS5, we won’t mark PS4 games you can play on PS5.

Best deals for the PlayStation Spring Sale

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition — was $100, now $25 (75% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — was $70, now $31.50 (55% off)

Persona 3 Reload — was $70, now $52.50 (25% off)

Mortal Kombat 1 — was $70, now $35 (50% off)

Alan Wake 2 — was $60, now $48 (20% off)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth — was $70, now $52.50 (25% off)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage — was $50, now $30 (40% off)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition — was $71, now $53.25 (25% off)

Hitman World of Assassination — was $70, now $28 (60% off)

Dead Space — was $70, now $28 (60% off)

Sniper Elite 5 — was $60, now $24 (60% 0ff)

Best deals under $20

Red Dead Redemption 2 — was $60, now $20 (67% off)

Battlefield 2042 (PS5) — was $70, now $10.50 (85% off)

Chants of Sennaar — was $20, now $15 (25% off)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure — was $60, now $20 (67% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete — was $50, now $15 (70% off)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — was $60, now $20 (67% off)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition — was $40, now $16 (60% off)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — was $60, now $15 (75% off)

Best deals under $10

It Takes Two — was $40, now $10 (75% off)

Back for Blood — was $60, now $6 (90% off)

Star Wars Battlefront II — was $20, now $2.50 (88% off)

Borderlands 3 — was $60, now $9 (85% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — was $40, now $5 (88% off)

Batman: Return to Arkham — was $20, now $5 (75% off)

Need for Speed Unbound — was $70, now $7 (90% off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — was $60, now $9 (85% off)

Editors' Recommendations