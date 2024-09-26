 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PlayStation has quietly doubled the price of Horizon Zero Dawn on PS4

By
Aloy aiming her bow at a robot in a forest.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Following the announcement of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for the PlayStation 5 and PC, PlayStation has raised the price of the original game’s PlayStation 4 Complete Edition by $20 on the PlayStation Store.

As that edition of the game had been retailing for $20 for a couple of years now, that means PlayStation has doubled the price without warning.

Recommended Videos

The move was spotted by Video Games Chronicle on Thursday. PSDeals.net and PSPrices.com, both of which track prices across the PlayStation Network, also confirm that the cost has gone up to $40 — the highest it’s been since 2018 and only topped by its $60 launch price. You can still find a physical copy of the PS4 Complete Edition cheaper at third-party retailers like Amazon, but it looks like the list prices have been updated to the new $40 price tag.

Related

PlayStation hasn’t spoken publicly about the price hike, but with the remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn coming, it’s likely PlayStation wants to dissuade people from buying the older copies. Current owners of Horizon Zero Dawn can upgrade to the remastered version for $10 on both PS5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Still, this is the second time this month that PlayStation has quietly raised prices on one of its products. Earlier in September, the cost of the DualSense had universally gone up by $5, both at PlayStation Direct and at third-party retailers online. This applied to all versions of the controller minus the DualSense Edge, which already costs $200.

Sony announced Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered at its September State of Play on Wednesday. It’s set to release on October 31, complete with The Frozen Wilds DLC, and a host of upgrades like PS5-specific 3D audio, DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, and support for the PS5 Pro. Additionally, it features re-recorded motion capture, new dialogue, and visual improvements that put it on par with its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Can’t afford the PS5 Pro? Sony is selling refurbished PS5s for half its price
A standard white PS5 sitting near some small plants in a home entertainment center.

While people across the internet are reeling over the PlayStation 5 Pro's $700 price tag, the company has announced it'll start selling used PlayStation 5 consoles at a discount.

Sony has a new "PlayStation 5 Certified Refurbished" program on its PlayStation Direct store that offers consoles and DualSense controllers for less than their launch prices. Multiple colors of the DualSense will sell for $60, the regular PS5 for $400, and the PS5 Digital Edition for $350.

Read more
The PS5 Pro is the wrong price at the wrong time
The front of the PS5 Pro is shown close up.

The PlayStation 5 had barely touched down on shelves in 2020 when players began begging for a Pro model. That was a testament to the success of the PS4 Pro in 2016, which successfully made the case for a mid-generation console upgrade. It increased the console’s power significantly, giving players a reason to upgrade ahead of major titles like Horizon Zero Dawn. It makes perfect sense that Sony would want to repeat that trick with the PS5.

Considering the years of hype, the grand reveal likely didn’t go as well as Sony hoped.

Read more
PlayStation 5 Pro is coming this November, and it costs a whopping $700
A PS5 Pro standing upwards next to a DualSense controller.

After months of rumors and speculation, Sony finally announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, a premium console with a premium price point for those players who want the best graphics possible.

Unlike the base PS5, the Pro doesn't come with a disc drive and is a lot more expensive at $700. It'll release ahead of the holiday season on November 7, 2024, with preorders opening up on September 26.

Read more