Following the announcement of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for the PlayStation 5 and PC, PlayStation has raised the price of the original game’s PlayStation 4 Complete Edition by $20 on the PlayStation Store.

As that edition of the game had been retailing for $20 for a couple of years now, that means PlayStation has doubled the price without warning.

The move was spotted by Video Games Chronicle on Thursday. PSDeals.net and PSPrices.com, both of which track prices across the PlayStation Network, also confirm that the cost has gone up to $40 — the highest it’s been since 2018 and only topped by its $60 launch price. You can still find a physical copy of the PS4 Complete Edition cheaper at third-party retailers like Amazon, but it looks like the list prices have been updated to the new $40 price tag.

PlayStation hasn’t spoken publicly about the price hike, but with the remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn coming, it’s likely PlayStation wants to dissuade people from buying the older copies. Current owners of Horizon Zero Dawn can upgrade to the remastered version for $10 on both PS5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Still, this is the second time this month that PlayStation has quietly raised prices on one of its products. Earlier in September, the cost of the DualSense had universally gone up by $5, both at PlayStation Direct and at third-party retailers online. This applied to all versions of the controller minus the DualSense Edge, which already costs $200.

Sony announced Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered at its September State of Play on Wednesday. It’s set to release on October 31, complete with The Frozen Wilds DLC, and a host of upgrades like PS5-specific 3D audio, DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, and support for the PS5 Pro. Additionally, it features re-recorded motion capture, new dialogue, and visual improvements that put it on par with its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.