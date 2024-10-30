Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered looks incredible. Does it matter?

If you need proof that the video game industry’s current rerelease craze has started to lose the plot, look no further than Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

Like Sonic Generations of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Sony’s latest gives its debut Horizon game a major visual upgrade that’s far more polished compared to its predecessor. Unlike those games, though, Horizon Zero Dawn isn’t a release from two or three generations ago; it only launched in 2017. Seven years may sound like a lifetime for younger players, but it’s barely any time at all as far as console generations go. If Sony was going to convince players to double-dip, it would need to deliver one heck of a remaster.

Recommended Videos

I’ll give credit where it’s due: Guerilla Games and Nixxes have risen to that tall task. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered pumps the PlayStation4 classic up with significantly improved lighting, more detailed faces, brighter colors, and more edits that genuinely do add up. Throw in some DualSense support and you’ve got a definitive edition that anyone coming to the series for the first time should start with. That all may be true, but the reality is that all the improvements in the world still can’t quite make sense of what’s undoubtedly the most needless remaster of this generation.

A big improvement

When Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was first announced, I rolled my eyes. From a casual perspective, I could barely see a notable difference in its first trailer. After all, 2017 and 2024 aren’t all that far apart in terms of tech. Seven years used to signify an enormous hardware gap, but the differences between two PlayStations continues to shrink with each new machine.

Now having spent significant time with the console version, I’m willing to eat some of my words. The remaster offers a significant improvement over its predecessor, but one that takes a bit to become apparent. The original game already put its best foot forward in its cinematic opening sequence that shows gorgeous glimpses at its landscapes. When I started a fresh save file and saw it again, I was momentarily stunned. When I pulled up a video of the PS4 opening and watched it side by side, I came back to Earth. Yes, the lighting was improved and infant Aloy looked much cleaner, but the changes didn’t feel too significant.

My tune quickly changed the deeper I got into its early hours. The first moment that caught my attention was actually a tiny detail. I was in a sequence where a young Aloy finds herself exploring a buried facility full of old computers. I marveled at the more detailed rocks and the streaks of light shining in, but I didn’t snap to attention until I walked into a room full of computers. Their bright purple screens cut through the darkness with a bold glow that drew me toward them. It’s an unassuming tweak over the original game’s flatter lighting, but one that builds more of a contrast between the electronic world and the natural one.

As it turns out, that would become a very functional change. When I’m hunting robots in the wild, their lights are brighter and more pronounced too. It makes it much easier to see my prey from a distance and track them without needing to swap my focus on. While fidelity and performance are always the selling points of projects like this, it’s those thoughtful changes that actually enhance Horizon’s gameplay and world.

There are a lot of obvious changes that one could point to that show off just how much better it all looks. Once I’m in basic conversations with NPCs as opposed to more directed, cinematic scenes, I can see noticeable improvements in faces. It’s obvious in small side characters like Olin, whose bald head gets the shine it deserves, with more detailed skin and smoother edges. When I’m sent into the mountains to complete The Proving ceremony, I see a snowstorm falling around me compared to the original’s much lighter weather conditions. Even little details in the world’s foliage are apparent, as I can see each reed of tall grass precisely bend as my body moves through them.

You might think that all of this pushes Horizon closer to hyperrealism, but I’d actually argue that it all works to make it more stylized. The original game had a somewhat flat aesthetic that was big on earthy tones. Its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, would better define the series’ look by peppering in brighter colors that set the world apart from, say, Far Cry. This remaster follows in those footsteps to great effect. Erend’s scarf is a much sunnier shade of yellow. The blue ropes that dangle off of characters similarly pop, with an almost neon hue. Looking back at the PS4 version, and it now looks like raw film that’s yet to be color graded.

In those ways, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is a strong visual upgrade that doesn’t just turn the realism knob up and call it a day. It retroactively makes the original more consistent with what the series has evolved into since. That might annoy preservationists who see the color choices and lighting of the original as part of its language, but it’s all tastefully done as far as redos go.

Is that enough?

All of this looks great written out or in side-by-side comparison videos, but is any of it an actual good reason to replay a game that still feels brand new? This isn’t a case of Sony porting an inaccessible old game to PS Plus; Horizon Zero Dawn has always been readily available to buy and play on PS5. The same has been true for Until Dawn and both Part 1 and Part 2 of The Last of Us, three games that have gotten similarly needless double-dips during the PS5’s short lifetime. Of those four games, Horizon Zero Dawn’s update feels like the most superfluous.

I genuinely can’t imagine how many people on Earth are so eager to replay a fairly recent game where a visual touch-up that makes foliage look better will get them excited. I get the more aspirational pitch here. For those who have never played Horizon Zero Dawn, this is a great entry point that better connects it to Horizon Forbidden West. Even then, it’s a flawed execution. The Last of Us Part 1 worked as an upgrade because its release was timed alongside HBO’s very popular TV adaptation of it. It was a smart time to bring the PS3 game up to speed, giving it more accessibility features to account for a larger wave of potential players. Horizon’s rerelease isn’t pinned to any such cultural moment. The closest is the upcoming release of Lego Horizon Adventures, but that’s specifically built as an entry point for kids. If they were ready to graduate to the real series after playing it, they could have just done that and skipped the middleman altogether.

And when is enough enough when it comes to visual upgrades, anyways? Sure, the remaster looks excellent, but it’s still imperfect. Character models tend to unnaturally jerk into place from time to time. When Aloy touches her hair in a cutscene, her hand still goes right through it. I leap to a zipline at one point and Aloy momentarily glides just above it, clinging onto nothing until she’s snapped into place. What is the end goal of an upgrade like this? We don’t need to revisit and revise a game every single time the tech bar moves. Duller colors or less porous faces are not flaws that need to be fixed, just as Casablanca doesn’t need to be colorized.

It’s a bit of a tired cliché when writing about games to say “Who is this for?” Ultimately, every game has an audience, and there’s surely some hive of Horizon superfans out there who will happily take any excuse to replay what’s ultimately an excellent open-world game. But I sincerely find myself asking who projects like this are actually made for. Did we get 2023’s Dead Space remake because it was the right time to revisit a classic or because EA needed to keep a valuable IP relevant? Is there a good reason to replay Until Dawn in 2024, or is Sony Pictures worried that its upcoming film adaptation won’t make a splash if the 2015 game isn’t back in the public eye? Is Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for me or is it built to be a line item on a fourth-quarter spreadsheet?

These are healthy questions to ask as video game publishers double down on remasters and remakes. It’s easy to get caught up in the kind of hype cycles that can so easily convince us that every game is a gift to players. The cold, hard reality of Sony’s recent remasters is that they are motivated by business more than art. Turning Horizon into a lifestyle brand that players engage with every year is a marketing tactic. That doesn’t mean these games can’t be great. Astro Bot’s collection of PlayStation cameos are built to sell a brand to you, but it doesn’t hurt what’s ultimately a joyful game full of meaningful nostalgia.

This is a long way of saying that it’s both possible and healthy to hold two thoughts at once: Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is an unnecessary product that pads out PlayStation’s light holiday lineup, and it’s a gorgeous upgrade that brings new color to a generational classic. If you’ve never played the original, it’s a good excuse to finally jump on that. If you have, nothing about your life will change by upgrading and spending another 60 hours with it. Whether or not your time and money are worth it are up to you, but know that Nixxes and Guerrilla Games have put in the extra effort to make sure there’s a beautiful world waiting for you if you decide to dive in.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is out now on PS5 and PC.