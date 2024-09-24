Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

PlayStation officially revealed its next PlayStation 4-era remaster at its September State of Play on Tuesday. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be the latest first-party title to get a fresh makeover for PlayStation 5 and PC, and it’ll be released October 31.

There haven’t been a ton of changes here, although it’s gotten a big visual upgrade. A PlayStation spokesperson noted during the presentation that it’s been brought up to the standards set by its sequel Horizon Forbidden West, with redone character models, textures, assets, and cameras.

Sony also announced that Guerrilla and Nixes, which helped with the remaster, added 10 hours of conversations with new mocap. As with other remasters, it will come with 3D audio support and DualSense adaptive triggers to work with PS5-specific accessories

If you’re already played the game when it came out on the PS4 but want to check out the upgrades, PlayStation is offering the remastered version for just $10 for owners of the original game.

Horizon Zero Dawn originally released in 2017 from Guerrilla Games exclusively on the PS4. The open-world action game follows Aloy in postapocalyptic America where humanity lives in smaller tribes and have to go up against violent machine. Aloy is tasked to leave her village and travel across the desolated continent to uncover the mysteries of why the previous civilization died off. The game received The Frozen Wilds story DLC later that year.

Sony has been keeping the Horizon series alive beyond just releasing sequels. In 2020, the company brought Horizon Zero Dawn to PC, and then released a PS5 patch the next year that unlocked 60 frames per second. Series spinoff Lego Horizon Adventures was also announced to be releasing in November.

The game leaked last week when a rating listing appeared on the ESRB website. It didn’t contain any new information that wasn’t already in the original Horizon Zero Dawn, however.

This is the latest PlayStation first-party remaster/remake to hit PS5 and PC. Other projects include an Until Dawn remake, out this October, and The Last of Us Part I from 2023. In general, PlayStation brings its console exclusive offerings to PC after a certain amount of time. God of War Ragnarok, which originally released in 2022, hit PC last week.