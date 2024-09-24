 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is real, and it’s coming to PC too

By
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

PlayStation officially revealed its next PlayStation 4-era remaster at its September State of Play on Tuesday. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be the latest first-party title to get a fresh makeover for PlayStation 5 and PC, and it’ll be released October 31.

Recommended Videos

There haven’t been a ton of changes here, although it’s gotten a big visual upgrade. A PlayStation spokesperson noted during the presentation that it’s been brought up to the standards set by its sequel Horizon Forbidden West, with redone character models, textures, assets, and cameras.

Related

Sony also announced that Guerrilla and Nixes, which helped with the remaster, added 10 hours of conversations with new mocap. As with other remasters, it will come with 3D audio support and DualSense adaptive triggers to work with PS5-specific accessories

If you’re already played the game when it came out on the PS4 but want to check out the upgrades, PlayStation is offering the remastered version for just $10 for owners of the original game.

Horizon Zero Dawn originally released in 2017 from Guerrilla Games exclusively on the PS4. The open-world action game follows Aloy in postapocalyptic America where humanity lives in smaller tribes and have to go up against violent machine. Aloy is tasked to leave her village and travel across the desolated continent to uncover the mysteries of why the previous civilization died off. The game received The Frozen Wilds story DLC later that year.

Sony has been keeping the Horizon series alive beyond just releasing sequels. In 2020, the company brought Horizon Zero Dawn to PC, and then released a PS5 patch the next year that unlocked 60 frames per second. Series spinoff Lego Horizon Adventures was also announced to be releasing in November.

The game leaked last week when a rating listing appeared on the ESRB website. It didn’t contain any new information that wasn’t already in the original Horizon Zero Dawn, however.

This is the latest PlayStation first-party remaster/remake to hit PS5 and PC. Other projects include an Until Dawn remake, out this October, and The Last of Us Part I from 2023. In general, PlayStation brings its console exclusive offerings to PC after a certain amount of time. God of War Ragnarok, which originally released in 2022, hit PC last week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
PS5 controllers now work even better with your PC
A hand holds a DualSense Edge.

Sony is extending its reach into the PC gaming world with the introduction of its new PlayStation Accessories app. The new application allows players to fully customize the DualSense Edge controller directly from their Windows PCs.

Offering a suite of customization options that were previously only available on the PlayStation 5, PC gamers can adjust stick sensitivity, button mapping, and trigger dead zones, among other settings. This level of customization brings the PS5’s premium controller experience to a broader audience, making it a compelling choice for PC gamers looking for a high-quality controller with a wealth of options.

Read more
How to use an external hard drive on PS5
Two versions of the PS5 side by side.

The PlayStation 5 is a remarkable system, but it doesn't come with much storage space. Breaking from the 1TB the Xbox Series X offers, the PS5 only offers 825GB. Worse, after accounting for the storage space the PS5 takes up by default, users are left with just over 650GB of space.

You could install a new SSD in your PlayStation 5, selecting from the best SSDs available, but using external storage to expand your space is simpler. In this guide, we're going to show you how to use an external hard drive on PS5.
How to use an external HDD or SSD on PS5

Read more
Personalized spatial audio comes to the PlayStation 5
A still frame from the personalized 3D audio profile creation tool on a Sony PS5.

The latest beta update for Sony's PlayStation 5 console brings the ability to create personalized spatial audio profiles, which should produce more immersive and realistic sound.

The beta software was released on July 25 and described in a PlayStation blog post. Officially, Sony calls the new feature "personalized 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds."

Read more