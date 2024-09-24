Everything announced at PlayStation’s September 2024 State of Play

The third State of Play showcase of 2024 is about to begin. Throughout this 30-plus minute show, Sony and its third-party partners will showcase over 20 games coming to PlayStation 5 and PSVR2 in the coming months. Perhaps we’ll get a new look at PS5 games like Lego Horizon Adventures and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach at this show or get confirmation of the ESRB-leaked Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered? We would also love to see more games running on PS5 Pro ahead of that enhanced hardware’s release this November.

Regardless of what shows up, September’s State of Play is shaping up to be a big one for PlayStation fans. A lot will be shown off during the show, but we’re here to help you keep track of it all. We will update this post live throughout the showcase so you can stay informed about everything announced at this State of Play.

Astro Bot is getting a major update this fall

Astro Bot - Speedrun and Special Bots Add-On Trailer | PS5 Games

To kick off the State of Play, we learned that Team Asobi’s critical darling Astro Bot would be getting a significant update. It will add five new online speedrun levels and ten new bots based on games like Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade to Astro Bot. This new content for Astro Bot will be entirely free and launch sometime this fall on PS5.

Everything announced