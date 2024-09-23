 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: how to watch and what to expect

By
playstation state of play september 2024 how to watch
Sony Interactive Entertainment

This has been a hectic month for Sony. It hit massive highs with the reception of Astro Bot and the reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro but also saw astronomical lows with the shuttering of Concord and backlash toward the PS5 Pro’s $700 price tag. Now, it’s capping off this month with a new State of Play ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2024.

It will feature over 20 PS5 and PlayStation VR2 games, so PlayStation fans should definitely plan on tuning in. For those planning on doing so, I’ve rounded up all the pertinent information on how to watch and what to expect from the September 2024 State of Play.

Recommended Videos

When is the September 2024 State of Play?

The next State of Play will begin at 3 p.m. PT on September 24. Sony says the show will last over 30 minutes, so make sure you set aside some ample time to watch it tomorrow afternoon.

Related

How to watch the September 2024 State of Play

As is the case with most State of Play presentations, Sony will live-stream the show in English and Japanese across its official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. I’ll embed the YouTube premiere above as soon as it’s available so you can watch the whole showcase right from this article.

Aloy and a friend fight in Lego Horizon Adventures.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

What to expect from the September 2024 State of Play

The official description for September 24’s State of Play says it will feature “news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world.” On the Sony-published game front, games like Until Dawn’s remake, Lego Horizon Adventures, and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach may appear here. Lego Horizon Adventures, in particular, is supposed to launch this year but doesn’t have a release date, so that’s a very likely announcement.

On the leaks and rumors front, an ESRB listing for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was spotted recently, so it may show up here. There are bound to be some unpredictable third-party surprises for PS5 and PSVR2 here as well, so this State of Play is shaping up to be quite exciting. Hopefully, after watching this State of Play, we will have a very clear idea of what to expect on Sony’s platforms throughout fall 2024 and early 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
PlayStation State of Play returns this week, will feature 14 PS5 games
Three colorful PS5s float together in a line.

PlayStation will kick off the summer of digital video game reveal streams this week with a State of Play broadcast. The stream will take place at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 30.

State of Play is one of Sony's primary livestream presentation formats. It tends to be slightly shorter than the company's flagship stream, the PlayStation Showcase. This State of Play is a significant one, though, as Sony's slate of first-party games for 2024 is entirely unknown at this stage. This stream should shed some light on what's coming later this year.

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games you need to play this weekend (May 10-12)
Miles Morales in Spider-Man outfit fending off crime.

The weekend is here, so you probably want to sit back and relax by playing some video games. If you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra on PS4 or PS5, then there are tons of fantastic titles to choose from in the subscription service's vast game catalog. It's a lot to sift through, so I've handpicked three titles I think you should check out if you haven't played them already.

One is a superhero game that launched alongside the PS5 and can be beaten within a weekend. The next is an eerie indie Metroidvania that just got added to PS Plus Extra when it launched on May 9. Finally, there's a sequel to a fantastic roguelike (not Hades 2) where you play as a new person in the same family every time you die.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Read more
You need to try PlayStation VR2’s most psychedelic game yet
Key art for Akka Arrh shows psychedelic images.

You know that it's a busy year for gaming when a project by an industry legend launches with hardly any fanfare. That's exactly what happened in February 2023 with Akka Arrh. Created by Jeff Minter and his eccentric studio Llamasoft, the neon-tinted shooter is a remake of a 1982 Atari game that never saw the light of day after being deemed too difficult. Minter got the greenlight to revive the project, bringing it to life as a retro arcade shooter built in his unmistakable style.

While the project was exciting for game historians, it didn't exactly crack into the mainstream (it only has 37 user reviews on Steam). Thankfully, Akka Arrh getting a second chance to shine this week as its new PlayStation 5 version adds PlayStation VR2 support. While that might not be enough to make it a commercial hit, it does give PSVR2 owners a good reason to dust off their headset and check out a delightfully oddball project from one of gaming's true visionaries.
It's a trip
Akka Arrh is the rare example of a game that might be easier to explain on paper than in practice. In this throwback arcade shooter, players control a stationary ship that's tasked with protecting pods from attacking aliens. To fend off foes, players drop bombs that blow up in a different geometric pattern on each level's map. Every time an enemy touches that blast radius, it blows up in the same pattern, chaining to other enemies. The goal is to keep an uninterrupted chain going as long as possible by using a limited number of bullets to knock out foes that can't be destroyed by bombs and grabbing power-ups by hovering the cursor over them.

Read more