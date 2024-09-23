This has been a hectic month for Sony. It hit massive highs with the reception of Astro Bot and the reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro but also saw astronomical lows with the shuttering of Concord and backlash toward the PS5 Pro’s $700 price tag. Now, it’s capping off this month with a new State of Play ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2024.

It will feature over 20 PS5 and PlayStation VR2 games, so PlayStation fans should definitely plan on tuning in. For those planning on doing so, I’ve rounded up all the pertinent information on how to watch and what to expect from the September 2024 State of Play.

When is the September 2024 State of Play?

The next State of Play will begin at 3 p.m. PT on September 24. Sony says the show will last over 30 minutes, so make sure you set aside some ample time to watch it tomorrow afternoon.

How to watch the September 2024 State of Play

As is the case with most State of Play presentations, Sony will live-stream the show in English and Japanese across its official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. I’ll embed the YouTube premiere above as soon as it’s available so you can watch the whole showcase right from this article.

What to expect from the September 2024 State of Play

The official description for September 24’s State of Play says it will feature “news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world.” On the Sony-published game front, games like Until Dawn’s remake, Lego Horizon Adventures, and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach may appear here. Lego Horizon Adventures, in particular, is supposed to launch this year but doesn’t have a release date, so that’s a very likely announcement.

On the leaks and rumors front, an ESRB listing for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was spotted recently, so it may show up here. There are bound to be some unpredictable third-party surprises for PS5 and PSVR2 here as well, so this State of Play is shaping up to be quite exciting. Hopefully, after watching this State of Play, we will have a very clear idea of what to expect on Sony’s platforms throughout fall 2024 and early 2025.