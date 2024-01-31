 Skip to main content
Death Stranding 2 gets a title, release window, and a bonkers new trailer

A masked man with a guitar.
Kojima Productions

During PlayStation’s January 2024 State of Play presentation, Kojima Productions revealed the full title for its next game: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The game will launch for PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Kojima Productions also showed off a new trailer with some wild imagery. It features what seemingly is a corpse being operated on, along with the iconic baby coughing up some sort of ship. Protagonist Sam Porter Bridges is now on a ship called Drawbridge, with a similar goal to what he had in his first adventure: connecting networks together. It looks like Higgs is also returning as an antagonist, this time with a weaponized electric guitar as he fights off some sort of mysterious samurai figure.

It’s a wild ride.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was first announced at The Game Awards 2022 with a trailer showing main characters Sam Porter Bridges and Fragile in a giant ship at sea. The game is currently in development for PlayStation 5.

Sony has been putting more of its first party games on PC, but it’s unknown whether it intends to put Death Stranding 2 on the platform as well. The first Death Stranding was initially a PlayStation 4 exclusive at launch in 2019 until it arrived on PC in 2020.  It even received a surprising PC Game Pass launch in 2022.

A Death Stranding live-action movie is also in development at A24. Kojima Productions is also currently working on another game with Xbox and Microsoft called OD, which was revealed last year at The Game Awards 2023, as well as a stealth action game with Sony.

