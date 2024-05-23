Warhammer fans will get to battle against each other again in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, according to a new trailer released during the 2024 Warhammer Skulls event on Thursday.

We’ve known that the game, developed by Saber Interactive, would feature co-op for the single-player campaign, but we now know that it’ll have more co-op modes, including a 6v6 PVP mode called “Eternal War.” This is good news for fans of the original Space Marine game from 2011, which featured a beloved PVP mode.

Co-op mode! 6 on 6 online multiplayer action! And Chaos Space Marines! Things are revving up like a well-oiled chainsword for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – check out the latest news: https://t.co/x3Xj22GMY1#WarhammerSkulls #WarhammerCommunity pic.twitter.com/SAFZeEeYmf — Warhammer Official (@warhammer) May 23, 2024

In “Eternal War,” you can play as either Chaos Space Marines or the Adeptus Astartes across six modes, which includes PVP favorites like Capture & Control.

There is even more co-op in store. You can play through the campaign in teams of three, and, announced during the event, there’s a three-player co-op mode called Operations, which features a number of missions.

We also got a look at the customization options, which allow you to paint your Space Marine in a number of colors and equip him with unique pieces of gear. There are six classes to choose from as well, from the tanky Bulwark to a sniper.

Otherwise, the trailer shows off the third-person shooting gameplay, with melee combat thrown in for good measure

The game is available for preorder ahead of its September 9 release date. There are four editions you can buy, from just the base game, to a gigantic collector’s edition that includes a Lieutenant Titus bust and an artbook.

This wasn’t the only reveal at the event. Warhammer also revealed Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2, a new tactical strategy game, and Talisman: Digital Edition coming for tabletop players.

