Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for the impending PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2. Not surprisingly, the new trailer highlights all the latest technical enhancements the upcoming port will bring, including the lush countryside and realistic fur textures.

The minute-long trailer does not highlight anything regarding the game’s main missions. The trailer instead focuses on one of the game’s most significant selling points — a vast open world with new technical enhancements to increase your immersion. You’ll be able to roam on your noble steed in the Heartlands plains, trot around the murky swamps of Lemoyne, and venture out on the cobblestone roads of Saint Denis. Even though Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for nearly a year, Rockstar Games successfully manages to keep the game fresh for all players.

Of course, this is not just a direct port of the console versions with pretty 4K visuals and 60 frames per second. The PC version will also introduce new content to both the game’s story mode and its online option, Red Dead Online. Players will also find an increased draw distance, new bounties and horses, HDR support, unlocked resolution and frame rate, and much more. So, even if you have already sunk in hundreds of hours into the game like me, this version will still have plenty of new content you cannot experience anywhere else.

Interestingly enough, the game’s system requirements are not as demanding as you may have imagined. But you’re going to need to clear out 150GB of free space if you want to run this Wild West adventure.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is slated to launch on November 5 and will be accessible on a few different digital storefronts, including the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Rockstar’s own games launcher. However, if you decide to buy the game on the Rockstar Games launcher and pre-order it by Tuesday, October 22, you will receive two free classic Rockstar Games titles, free of charge. These include Bully: Scholarship Edition, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition. There are also in-game bonus items such as 50 gold bars for Red Dead Online.

