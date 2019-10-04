With all the rumors swirling, we all knew it was only a matter of time, but Rockstar Games has made it official: Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming to PC in November, and the developer has included several improvements to make it the definitive version of the game.

Coming to PC on November 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 will include the single-player component of the game that originally launched last year, as well as Red Dead Online. The PC game includes new “graphical and technical enhancements” as well as all-new weapons, hideouts, and missions. Even if you’ve played the game on consoles already, there is something here you haven’t seen before.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available on Steam initially, but the game will release on Epic Games Store, Greenman Gaming, Humble, GameStop, and “additional retailers,” and those who pre-order beginning on October 23 will get gold bars for the online mode. It will also launch alongside Google Stadia, and will then come to Steam in December.

If you prefer to purchase the game directly from Rockstar’s own games launcher, it will be available to pre-order beginning October 9. You’ll be automatically upgraded to the Premium Edition if you do this, with discounts on other special editions as well, and you’ll get several enhancements in the game, including a horse, treasure map, cash, gold bars, and survival kit.

Alongside these, you can also choose two of the following PC games for free:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bully: Scholarship Edition

L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

You might notice that the original Red Dead Redemption is not included in that list. This is because the game has still not been released on PC, despite Rockstar porting both Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V to the platform. It is, however, backwards compatible on Xbox One, so you can enjoy the Xbox 360 version without having to pull your older console out of storage.

Red Dead Redemption 2 won our Game of the Year award for 2018, and if you only play games on PC, you won’t want to miss out when November rolls around. Just make sure you’ve carved out several dozen hours to experience it all.

Editors' Recommendations