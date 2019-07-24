Can Google Stadia finally make game streaming a great way to play?

Share

Google Stadia is a brand new game streaming service that promises more than any that have gone before it. If all goes to plan, it will render everything about the game in its global data centers on high-end PC components, before sending a cleverly compressed video of gameplay to the gamer via the Chrome browser.

Is Google Stadia free?

Yes, Google Stadia will be available for free, albeit with only some of its features. The company will offer Google Stadia Base, a 1080p 60FPS service tier with stereo sound. Stadia Base players won’t have access to Stadia’s free game releases.

Want all the features? You must pay for Stadia Pro.

How much does Stadia Pro cost?

If you want 4K HDR image quality, 5.1 surround sound, or access to Stadia’s free game library, you’ll need to pay for Stadia Pro. That is currently listed at $10 per month, with no discount for long-term subscriptions currently offered.

How much is the Founder’s Edition?

The Google Stadia Founder’s Edition is listed for $130 and currently available for pre-order. It includes a Chromecast Ultra, a Stadia controller, three months of Stadia Pro, a three-month buddy pass for one friend to try Stadia free, and Destiny 2: The Collection.

How much is a Stadia controller?

Google’s Stadia controllers are $70.

Remember, though, that a controller doesn’t give you access to Stadia on its own (yet). You must buy the Founder’s Edition if you want to play in November.

Are Google Stadia games free?

No, except for games included with Stadia Pro. Destiny 2: The Collection is the only game currently included with Stadia Pro.

You’ll have to buy most games to play them on Stadia, just as you would with Steam or digital games on your game console. As reported by Eurogamer, the head of Stadia, Phil Harrison, told U.K. media that Stadia games will be the same price as games sold on console.

In other words, most new games will be $60, the same as PC and console.

When is Google Stadia available?

You can purchase the Google Stadia Founder’s Edition now. It will ship this November, though the exact shipping date has not been revealed. Ordering the Founder’s Edition, which includes a Chromecast Ultra, a Stadia controller, and three months of Stadia Pro, is the only way to play Stadia at its November launch.

A wider release is coming later down the line, but Stadia Base won’t be available until 2020.

Is Google Stadia a console?

Not in the traditional sense. You won’t have a box in your home that runs the game. Instead, games run on Google’s cloud servers, which beam the game to wherever you’re playing.

You can’t wave goodbye to hardware entirely, however. At launch, you’ll only be able to play Stadia on your television if you have a Chromecast Ultra or you connect a computer and play through the Chrome browser. A controller (or keyboard and mouse, if you’re on PC) is needed, though you don’t have to buy and use a Stadia controller specifically.

Stadia’s initial launch also has limited mobile device support. Only the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL are officially supported at launch.

Theoretically,you can play Stadia through devices that run the Chrome web browser, like a Microsoft Surface Pro, or even some Android tablets — but it’s unclear how well that will work, if at all.

Will Google Stadia work on an iPhone?

Not at launch. iPhone support is planned, but no launch date has been set.

What about the iPad?

See above.

Again, it’s theoretically possible Stadia will work through a Chrome browser on an iPad (or any other mobile device that runs Chrome). I don’t recommend you count on that, however, until Stadia has launched and players can verify that it both works, and works well.

Will Stadia work on the Mac?

A Mac can run the full desktop version of Chrome, so it can handle Stadia without issue.

Will Google Stadia have Fortnite?

Not currently. Epic hasn’t announced plans to bring Fortnite to Stadia.

What games can you play?

The following games are confirmed for Stadia.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Doom Eternal

Doom

Rage 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Destiny 2

Get Packed

GRID

Metro Exodus

Thumper

Farming Simulator 19

Baldur’s Gate 3

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Football Manager

Samurai Shodown

Final Fantasy XV

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

NBA 2K

Borderlands 3

Gylt

Mortal Kombat 11

Darksiders Genesis

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Just Dance

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

The Division 2

Trials Rising

The Crew 2

Note these aren’t exclusives.

How does Google Stadia work?

Stadia is a cloud gaming service. The games you play run on Google’s cloud servers, but you still see the game on your local screen and play with a gamepad (or keyboard and mouse). It’s a lot like a YouTube video, except it’s interactive.

This means you can play games on a wider range of devices. A phone can play Destiny 2, for example, because the phone’s hardware isn’t playing the game. It’s just streaming the video feed of the game running on a remote server.

However, it introduces possible latency and bandwidth issues. In our tests of Google Project Stream, the predecessor to Stadia, we found latency was low enough that it didn’t feel noticeable. Buffering was more of an issue. Image quality dropped at times, even on a connection that well exceeded the recommended minimums.

Again, think of it like YouTube. You can watch YouTube videos at 4K or even 8K resolution. However, you’ll see video compression artifacts if bandwidth is restricted. Even an excellent connection can’t guarantee flawless performance.

How much bandwidth does Google Stadia need?

Stadia’s recommended minimum bandwidth is 10Mbps. That’s enough for 720p gameplay.

At 20 Mbps you can reasonably expect 1080p, 60FPS gameplay with HDR and 5.1 surround.

You’ll need around 35 Mbps to see 4K resolution with all the features above enabled.

Stadia’s quoted figures are minimums for each specific level of quality. You might see compression artifacts even if you meet them. The bandwidth must be stable. Your connection doesn’t need to hit 10Mbps on average. It needs to always stay above 10Mbps. If it doesn’t, you will see serious image quality issues.

Will Google Stadia work on my mobile data plan?

That depends on its speed. In theory, 4G LTE connections can handle the bandwidth Stadia requires, but reliability is an issue. Any dip in speeds will cause a drop in performance or a complete drop in connectivity.

5G holds promise for cloud gaming services like Stadia. Its bandwidth well exceeds what Stadia needs. However, 5G is currently available in only a few cities, and on a select few smartphones.

How much data will Google Stadia use?

It’s not unusual to have a data cap even on a home internet connection, and high-resolution video can chew through those caps.

Some napkin math from ExtremeTech suggests that using Stadia on a 35Mbps connection, as recommended for 4K HDR gameplay, will eat through a one terabyte data cap in 65 hours. You’ll use a lot less if you game at 1080p, might you might use even more if you’re on a very strong connection that can support a nearly flawless experience.

Digital Trends tested GeForce Now, a similar cloud gaming service, in 2018. A test run at 1080p resolution used 487MB over five minutes while connected to Wi-Fi. An Ethernet connection slightly upped that figure to 520MB over five minutes. That’s about six gigabytes per hour.

In any case, you can expect Stadia will be a bandwidth hog for the same reasons Netflix and YouTube can be bandwidth hogs. You won’t want to use Stadia if you have a data plan with a cap of just a few hundred gigabytes (or less) per month.

Should I buy Google Stadia?

Not yet.

Cloud gaming isn’t a new idea, but it’s still immature next to old-fashioned game consoles. No one knows how well Stadia will work when it launches in November. Will it have the games you want? Will games feel smooth and responsive? Can its image quality compete with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X?

The answers to these questions remain unknown, but Digital Trends will be among the first to tackle them when Stadia arrives in November. We already have our Founder’s Edition on pre-order.