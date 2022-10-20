 Skip to main content
Here’s how to move your Elder Scroll Online Stadia progress to PC for free

Paige Lyman
By

With Stadia’s shutdown only months away, Bethesda is now offering free access to The Elder Scrolls Online on PC and Mac to all Stadia players. Players who own the title on Stadia only need to log in to their ESO account page and download the game, with no additional purchase required.

When Google announced that it was shutting down its cloud service, Stadia, fans had questions about what would happen to their progress in specific games like Destiny 2. Some developers have moved to port their games to other platforms in response to the confusion, but The Elder Scrolls Online will go a step further by making sure Stadia players won’t lose any progress.

Players will see no loss to their characters and progression once they move their Stadia account to PC and Mac. That includes inventory items, friends lists, guild memberships, leadership positions, Achievements, and more since Stadia players have always played ESO on the PC and Mac megaservers.

📢 Stadia players: You can now continue your adventures in Tamriel with a PC/Mac ESO account with no loss to your characters and progression. Read more here: https://t.co/mQ15G9vV7J pic.twitter.com/JsOtbIyx5e

&mdash; The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) October 20, 2022

The official announcement details what players need to do to gain access to ESO on PC and Mac.

To continue playing ESO, simply log in to your account on our official website with your ESO credentials and download the game client. Easy! If you are unable to log in, you can recover your UserID or reset your Password from the account sign in page. If you are unable to recover your account, contact our Customer Service team at help.elderscrollsonline.com.

This detailed information about how to access their accounts on PC and Mac comes 2 weeks after Bethesda first shared the announcement on The Elder Scrolls Online Twitter. “Since the news of Stadia shutting down, Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax Online Studios have been discussing next steps for our Elder Scrolls Online Stadia Players and we appreciate your patience,” Bethesda said in their statement.

Other publishers such as Ubisoft have also shared that they are working on bringing players’ games to PC.

