Google Stadia’s first exclusive game, Gylt, will be ported to other platforms in 2023. Tequila Works, the Spanish studio behind the game, confirmed that Gylt is going multiplatform in a brief announcement on its website Tuesday, just five days after Google announced it will be shutting down Google Stadia in January 2023.

Gylt is a 2019 horror game that explores themes of bullying and childhood nightmares. You play as Sally as she navigates a haunted world while searching for her missing cousin, Emily, and confronting her fears along the way. “Spooky season is around the corner … And we bring terrific news!” Tequila Works said in the blog post announcing the ports. “We’ve been working on it for a long time and it’s finally time to make it official: GYLT is going multiplatform in 2023!”

It’s unknown which platforms Gylt will be ported to next year. However, as the game was never super cloud-intensive, it seems likely to launch across both current and last-gen systems in addition to PC. After Google announced the impending closure of Google Stadia, the fate of five Stadia exclusive games came into question. Tequlia Works, Outcasters developer Splash Damage, and PixelJunk Raiders studio Q-Games have all now said they’re evaluating options for where their games will go. Hello Enginner developer tinyBuild Games and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment have not commented on the situation, but Digital Trends did reach out to both for comment.

Going by its statement, Tequila Works was working on porting Gylt to other platforms prior to Stadia’s closure announcement. It’s clear this studio was ahead of the curve in having a backup plan in the event Stadia would no longer be supported.

